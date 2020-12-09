Marion, Abbeville to be co-state champions if SCHSL Class 2A football final can't be played

"We've had no positive tests up to this point, as far as the players go, so I think we're on the right road to getting back on the 15th," State said.

"We had a zoom meeting last night, and I told them Abbeville probably has got us by 3,000 reps already as far as practice plays and activities," he added. "We're trying to do things, as far as mentally preparing, and visualizing the game and trying to mimic the things we need to be doing at this time."

But that doesn't mean State is entirely focusing on the Panthers, who have won six state championships since 2010. Marion, meanwhile, is seeking its first in football.

"Personally, I'm studying Marion more than Abbeville because I know that sometimes, we beat ourselves," State said. "So, I've got more time to study us. But I'm also looking at Abbeville and their players that they have and the things they do on offense and defense. We're getting a longer look at them, so that turned out for the best right there -- to get more time."

As far as the site change, State doesn't mind, as long as the game is played somewhere. If it gets to be played.

"I see the site has changed. At the beginning of the year, we expected to be at Benedict, anyway," State said. "So if it happens, we're still right on schedule with our goals."

