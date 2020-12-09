Marion, Abbeville to be co-state champions if SCHSL Class 2A football final can't be played

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Marion and Abbeville will be declared SCHSL Class 2A co-state football champions if their Dec. 18 final makeup date can't be played. If the Dec. 18 game is played, it will be at Benedict College's Charles W. Johnson Stadium at 5 p.m. or 7:30 p.m.
The vote from SCHSL executive committee was 12-0 to approve this, with two recusing themselves. They were Mullins High School principal Michael Stone and Marion County School District superintendent Kandace Bethea.
Marion football coach Randall State appeared caught off guard by the decision to crown co-state champions if the game isn't able to be played.
"Really? Oh, my goodness. Oh, my goodness. Well, I'm surprised at that. Wow," State said. "Just the thought it would be co-champions. Just wow. I'm kind of at a loss for word right now.
"Either way, is good, it's for the safety of the kids first, anyway," he added. "The way things are going right now, you never know what the next two weeks will bring. So, we're just going to try to keep the course now that we're going on and going to try and stay prepared if we do get the chance to play next Friday."
This championship game was originally scheduled to be played Dec. 4 at Columbia's Spring Valley High School, but a COVID-19 related issue with Marion's football team forced the game to be pushed back. State said his team can come out of quarantine and resume in-person team practices Tuesday.
"We've had no positive tests up to this point, as far as the players go, so I think we're on the right road to getting back on the 15th," State said.
"We had a zoom meeting last night, and I told them Abbeville probably has got us by 3,000 reps already as far as practice plays and activities," he added. "We're trying to do things, as far as mentally preparing, and visualizing the game and trying to mimic the things we need to be doing at this time."
But that doesn't mean State is entirely focusing on the Panthers, who have won six state championships since 2010. Marion, meanwhile, is seeking its first in football.
"Personally, I'm studying Marion more than Abbeville because I know that sometimes, we beat ourselves," State said. "So, I've got more time to study us. But I'm also looking at Abbeville and their players that they have and the things they do on offense and defense. We're getting a longer look at them, so that turned out for the best right there -- to get more time."
As far as the site change, State doesn't mind, as long as the game is played somewhere. If it gets to be played.
"I see the site has changed. At the beginning of the year, we expected to be at Benedict, anyway," State said. "So if it happens, we're still right on schedule with our goals."
