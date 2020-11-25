Marion, Andrews set for rematch with lower-state title on line

MARION, S.C. – If only Bill Rankin were here to see the Marion Swamp Foxes on Friday.
Rankin, who died in March at age 87, won a combined 313 games during a 41-year career that included stops at Marion, Berkeley, Dillon and Johnsonville. While coaching the Swamp Foxes, he guided them to the 1987 Class 3A state final.
Second-year Marion coach Randall State could not help but bring up Rankin while talking about his Swamp Foxes’ home game against Andrews at 7:30 p.m. Friday for the Class 2A lower-state championship.
“We lost one of the great coaches in this school’s history this year. This is for his family and all his fans,” State said. “We want to get Marion back to the top once again. But the road is hard. The road is there. We’ve just got to find a way through it to finish.”
Marion has not played in a state championship game since 1987, and its football program has yet to win it all. But on Friday, in the Morning News Game of the Week, the program can take yet another step toward changing that.
For better or worse, Marion defeated Andrews 28-20 in the regular season.
The good: Marion knows it has the potential to beat the Yellow Jackets.
The bad: The Swamp Foxes must be careful not to dwell on that win as this second matchup is the one that matters most.
In the regular-season matchup, which was the teams’ season opener, Marion led 28-6 before Andrews made a game of it.
Support Local Journalism
“But, we found a way to finish,” State said. “I told them that now, this is the playoffs. Andrews is a new team, and this is a new season. That’s what we’ve got to focus on. Andrews is the team that we need to beat to reach the state final. So, that’s where our focus is.”
With running back Qua’Liek Crawford, Marion makes it known that power football is its brand of offense. Crawford, though seven games, has rushed for 940 yards and seven touchdowns.
That takes pressure off freshman quarterback Gabriel Cusack, who concentrates on managing the game.
And then, there is University of South Carolina commit T.J. Sanders at defensive end. He has 53 tackles and six sacks. He also returned a fumble for a TD last week against Barnwell, and he has recorded a safety this year.
And Ky'heim Bethea, meanwhile, has 166 rushing yards and 54 tackles on defense.
“We’ve got better leaders than we’ve had in the past. The dividends are paying off for all those years of them being in the program and working hard,” State said. “We’ve got three dynamic leaders and three dynamic athletes in the same bodies.”
As for Andrews’ mostly veer attack, Keshawn Williams leads the way with 541 yards and six touchdowns. He is followed by Demetrius McCray (277, one), Franklin Grant (258, six) and Charlton Williams (245, two).
“Andrews does what it does. They’re not going to change,” State said. “They’re very disciplined on offense and defense. They’re pretty much a veer/I-backfield type of team. They’re going to come off the ball and come after you.”
Now, all there’s left to do is for them to face off on the football field – again.
“We should have an edge, we should have a knowledge of what it takes to be successful against them,” State said. “But in the end, it’s going to come down to who makes the least mistakes, the most positive plays and least negative plays.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!