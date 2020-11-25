Marion, Andrews set for rematch with lower-state title on line

In the regular-season matchup, which was the teams’ season opener, Marion led 28-6 before Andrews made a game of it.

“But, we found a way to finish,” State said. “I told them that now, this is the playoffs. Andrews is a new team, and this is a new season. That’s what we’ve got to focus on. Andrews is the team that we need to beat to reach the state final. So, that’s where our focus is.”

With running back Qua’Liek Crawford, Marion makes it known that power football is its brand of offense. Crawford, though seven games, has rushed for 940 yards and seven touchdowns.

That takes pressure off freshman quarterback Gabriel Cusack, who concentrates on managing the game.

And then, there is University of South Carolina commit T.J. Sanders at defensive end. He has 53 tackles and six sacks. He also returned a fumble for a TD last week against Barnwell, and he has recorded a safety this year.

And Ky'heim Bethea, meanwhile, has 166 rushing yards and 54 tackles on defense.

“We’ve got better leaders than we’ve had in the past. The dividends are paying off for all those years of them being in the program and working hard,” State said. “We’ve got three dynamic leaders and three dynamic athletes in the same bodies.”