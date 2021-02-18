Marion boys outfox rival Mullins 62-43 for region championship

MARION, S.C. – Marion boys basketball coach Andy Bostick in his first year as head coach guided his team to the Region 7-2A championship with a 62-43 win over rival Mullins Wednesday night.
“It feels pretty good,” Bostick said. “We got a lot of work to do but the guys played well. The game was kind of on an off night and time but they played pretty good under the conditions.”
Bostick said his team is doing a great job of keeping their composure.
“We just got to fine tune they have to understand that this is a team game,” he said.
The Swamp Foxes barely broke a sweat before they were out to a 9-0 lead three minutes into the game. Marion closed out the quarter ahead 16-5.
The game tighten a bit in the second quarter with Marion holding a 24-11 advantage at the 2:35 mark, forcing turnovers and pounding the paint. David Moore’s steal and air reserve lay-up finish helped propel the Swamp Foxes to a 28-13 lead at halftime.
Marion (3-0) shot 12-of-16 from the foul line in the first half while senior center T.J. Sanders and point guard Zy Charles combined for 15 points.
Charles continued to apply pressure on the offensive end in the third quarter with seven points. Charles gave Marion a 43-24 lead heading into the final quarter with a bucket and foul shot.
It was Mac Washington putting the game away in the fourth quarter as he scored 13 of his game-high 24 points in the final frame.
Charles added 15 points for the Swamp Foxes along with 13 points from Sanders.
Mullins’ Nizail Robinson scored a team-high 12 points.
Marion pulled down 23 rebounds in the game as a team along with picking away nine steals and blocking three shots.
“I told them this is their last game as far as the regular season,” Bostick said. “You don’t get these nights back as far as competing for a region title like this year. I told them don’t take that for granted and just go out there and attack and give it their best.”
Marion hosts Andrew Jackson in the open round of the Class 2A playoffs Monday night. Mullins (7-2, 2-1) will travel to Rock Hill to play Legion Collegiate.