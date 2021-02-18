Marion boys outfox rival Mullins 62-43 for region championship

MARION, S.C. – Marion boys basketball coach Andy Bostick in his first year as head coach guided his team to the Region 7-2A championship with a 62-43 win over rival Mullins Wednesday night.

“It feels pretty good,” Bostick said. “We got a lot of work to do but the guys played well. The game was kind of on an off night and time but they played pretty good under the conditions.”

Bostick said his team is doing a great job of keeping their composure.

“We just got to fine tune they have to understand that this is a team game,” he said.

The Swamp Foxes barely broke a sweat before they were out to a 9-0 lead three minutes into the game. Marion closed out the quarter ahead 16-5.

The game tighten a bit in the second quarter with Marion holding a 24-11 advantage at the 2:35 mark, forcing turnovers and pounding the paint. David Moore’s steal and air reserve lay-up finish helped propel the Swamp Foxes to a 28-13 lead at halftime.

Marion (3-0) shot 12-of-16 from the foul line in the first half while senior center T.J. Sanders and point guard Zy Charles combined for 15 points.