Marion County School District halts winter sports activities

MARION, S.C. – Marion County School District officials put a halt to winter sports activities last week.

Basketball and wrestling competition for boys and girls are on hold until Jan. 18, Director of Operations Leon Sturkey said.

“We’re awaiting the latest numbers from South Carolina DHEC and until the South Carolina High School League sends any information,” Sturkey said.

The SCHSL executive committee could soon address the possible of adjusting of team schedules due to several school districts in the Pee Dee area also having to suspend sports activities.

South Carolina High School League commissioner Jerome Singleton said the upcoming state basketball tournament has already been reduced to four rounds and 16 teams, adding it will be the regions dictating who their representatives are.

Marion County had a total of 2,330 cases since March 22. The county has also reported 75 coronavirus-related deaths, according to the SCDHEC data.

Cases have increased each week since a low of 39 to end November up to 219 reported Saturday. Marion County has reported 425 cases in the past two weeks.

The Marion girls basketball team finished last season as the Class 3A state runner-up and lower state champions. This season they return to Class 2A. Despite not playing in a month, the Lady Swamp Foxes opened the season with a 59-47 road win at Carolina Forest and a 56-36 win at home over the Lady Panthers.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.