Marion cruises to 34-0 win over rival Mullins

MULLINS, S.C. – Coach Williams and the Mullins Auctioneers only played once in the last month due a COVID-19 quarantine. They had to shake off the rust against their rival Marion Swamp Foxes in a rare Monday night football clash. The results were another scoreless four quarters of football. Marion physically dominated Mullins for a lopsided 34-0 victory in the 13th Annual Anderson Brothers Bank Tobacco Bowl game. The Swamp Foxes (3-1) claim the Region 7-2A title with the win.
“You got to play with the cards you’re dealt,” Williams said. “They’re a great team. They played hard and were the better team.”
Williams called the most difficult season he has experienced in football.
“We have hardly practiced and I feel like we could’ve worked harder during those weeks we were out and played a better game,” Williams said.
Marion’s Qualiek Crawford led the way with touchdowns three touchdowns and rushing for 123 yards.
“It was an outstanding performance by the whole team,” Crawford said. “I want to thank the offensive line because if it wasn’t for them I wouldn’t have scored.”
Crawford said the team has to move forward and felt good ending his senior season with back-to-back wins over a rival team.
“It feels good to come out with a victory,” Crawford said.
Marion coach Randall State said he was happy pitching a shutout.
“We just had something to prove tonight,” State said. “Offense got a little better minus a couple of mistakes and defense is still where we need it to be.”
Both teams had tough time moving the ball in the first quarter. A muffed punt resulted in a safety to give Marion two-points midway through the quarter. Crawford put the Foxes out in front with a 35-yard touchdown in the second quarter and Ky’Heim Bethea added a 25-yard touchdown run to give Marion a 16-0 halftime lead.
Mullins managed to move the ball downfield in the final four minutes to end the half as Savion Campbell caught a short pass and broke away on a 47-yard gain. However, the Auctioneers failed to score on two red zone opportunities.
James Brown’s 20-yard run got the Auctioneers across midfield on their opening drive to start the third quarter but the Swamp Foxes defense held firm forcing a shanked punt. Marion marched 60 yards on scoring drive capped-off by 10-yard touchdown pass from freshman quarterback Gabriel Cusack to Crawford for a 23-0 at the 2:16 mark.
Mullins gave up another safety on the ensuing drive, snapping the football through the end zone. Crawford took the free-kick right back to the house on a 60-yard return to end the third quarter.
Marion added another safety score in the final quarter.
“We used our numbers,” State said. “When teams get tired we use our numbers against them and they started to wear down and we tried to take advantage of that.”
Marion will travel to Manning at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Mullins (0-2) is scheduled to play Kingstree next Friday.
