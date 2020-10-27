Marion cruises to 34-0 win over rival Mullins

MULLINS, S.C. – Coach Williams and the Mullins Auctioneers only played once in the last month due a COVID-19 quarantine. They had to shake off the rust against their rival Marion Swamp Foxes in a rare Monday night football clash. The results were another scoreless four quarters of football. Marion physically dominated Mullins for a lopsided 34-0 victory in the 13th Annual Anderson Brothers Bank Tobacco Bowl game. The Swamp Foxes (3-1) claim the Region 7-2A title with the win.

“You got to play with the cards you’re dealt,” Williams said. “They’re a great team. They played hard and were the better team.”

Williams called the most difficult season he has experienced in football.

“We have hardly practiced and I feel like we could’ve worked harder during those weeks we were out and played a better game,” Williams said.

Marion’s Qualiek Crawford led the way with touchdowns three touchdowns and rushing for 123 yards.

“It was an outstanding performance by the whole team,” Crawford said. “I want to thank the offensive line because if it wasn’t for them I wouldn’t have scored.”

Crawford said the team has to move forward and felt good ending his senior season with back-to-back wins over a rival team.