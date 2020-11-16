Marion, Dillon set for tough second-round matchups

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“If we can get our offensive linemen going north and pushing and changing the line of scrimmage, we’ll be good on offense,” State said. “But they’ve got a strong defense with a lot of quick athletes that will come and hit you, and that’s what we like to do.

“So, we’re going to see a big resemblance in the team we’re facing.”

The same could be said for Dillon High School, as the Wildcats prepare for a matchup of unbeatens when play at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Gilbert in the second round of the 3A playoffs.

Dillon (6-0) is coming off a 57-20 rout of Hanahan in the first round while the Indians (7-0) earned a 48-12 victory over Lake City last week.

“It ought to be a heckuva football game,” Wildcats coach Jackie Hayes said. “They’re two good football teams, and everybody knows what’s on the line.”

In order to make it back to the lower state final again, the Wildcats will have to find a way to slow down Indians running back Colton Mason, who had 1,168 yards rushing 14 touchdowns at the end of the regular season.