Marion, Dillon set for tough second-round matchups

MARION, S.C. – Marion High football coach Randall State had looked at two Barnwell game films by early Monday morning.
The first one showed the Warhorses running nothing but the Wishbone formation all game. The second showed them running almost entirely out of the spread.
“They’ve got a bunch of different styles, and it looks like they use whatever style they think is needed to beat the other team,” State said. “They have multiple types of offenses, so it’s going to be a challenge.
“We’re going to have to be disciplined.”
The Swamp Foxes (5-1) probably will face their toughest challenge of the season on at 7:30 p.m. Friday as they face off against Barnwell (4-3) in Marion in the second round of the 2A state playoffs.
Despite their record, the Warhorses bring championship experience into the game, as they finished state runner-up a year ago.
“They’ve got the heart of a champion after being at that state championship level the past few years,” State said. “We’ve got to do what we do best and have a good week of practice.”
What the Swamp Foxes do best is run the ball. Qua’Liek Crawford had three rushing scores in last week’s 33-21 victory over Andrew Jackson, and State said the formula isn’t going to change.
“If we can get our offensive linemen going north and pushing and changing the line of scrimmage, we’ll be good on offense,” State said. “But they’ve got a strong defense with a lot of quick athletes that will come and hit you, and that’s what we like to do.
“So, we’re going to see a big resemblance in the team we’re facing.”
The same could be said for Dillon High School, as the Wildcats prepare for a matchup of unbeatens when play at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Gilbert in the second round of the 3A playoffs.
Dillon (6-0) is coming off a 57-20 rout of Hanahan in the first round while the Indians (7-0) earned a 48-12 victory over Lake City last week.
“It ought to be a heckuva football game,” Wildcats coach Jackie Hayes said. “They’re two good football teams, and everybody knows what’s on the line.”
In order to make it back to the lower state final again, the Wildcats will have to find a way to slow down Indians running back Colton Mason, who had 1,168 yards rushing 14 touchdowns at the end of the regular season.
“They do a really good job in the run game,” Hayes said. “They’re really big up front, and that’s a problem for us this year – we’re kind of undersized up front on defense. But we’ve just got to go down there and play a hard, physical football game and don’t make any mistakes.
“If we do that, we’ve got a good chance, but we’ve got to execute on both sides of the ball.”
That might be especially true on offense as a way to counteract Gilbert’s ball-control, power run game. Quarterback Jack Grider threw for three touchdowns last week, but the run game was dominant for Dillon. Nemo Squire had 220 yards rushing and two scores and Nigel George and Bobo McKinnon had rushing TDs as well.
“We’ve got to take advantage of our run opportunities, and we can’t turn the ball over,” Hayes said. “We’re playing a team that’s got the same type of players we have, so you can’t make any bad mistakes or it’ll hurt you.”
