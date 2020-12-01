Marion football aims for its first state title Friday

MARION, S.C. − When Randall State took over as Marion’s football coach, he wanted his program to have a role model.
So, two years ago, the Swamp Foxes’ Twitter account began following Abbeville, which has won six state championships since 2010 under coach Jamie Nickles. The Panthers even won four consecutive titles, from 2015-18.
“We wanted to mirror what they do and follow what they do,” State said.
But now, the Swamp Foxes want to beat them and earn their program’s first state championship. Marion will get that opportunity at 5 p.m. Friday at Columbia’s Spring Valley High School when they face those very Panthers for the SCHSL Class 2A state championship.
“Hats off to coach Nickles and his staff, for No. 1, the morale; No. 2, the consistency; and No. 3, the heart of a champion. And you can keep going down the line with Abbeville,” State said. “They have great morale and great heart.”
Abbeville, which has actually played in seven state finals since 2010 (the Panthers lost in 2012), has experience in dealing with a much-hyped week such as this.
Marion, however, is playing in its first state final since 1987. But after being one of the state’s last teams to start practice, that did not deter this talented and motivated bunch.
The Swamp Foxes, which stuffed Andrews twice on fourth and short, and even forced another turnover deep in Marion territory during their 36-33 victory in Friday’s lower-state final, will once again need that type of performance against Abbeville’s option attack.
Using a hybrid of the flex-bone and wishbone, the Panthers often refer to their offense as the “A-Bone.” This season, the Panthers have outscored opponents by an average of 47.5 to 3.8. As is the case with many teams that run successful misdirection offenses, no ball carrier has more than 1,000 yards, but four have more than 500: Tyrell Haddon (683, 12 TDs), J'Marion Burton (581, nine), Martico Jackson (564, seven) and Navi Marshall (540, seven).
Marion, meanwhile, has Qua’Liek Crawford, and he was enough to beat Andrews as he rushed for 203 yards and five touchdowns. During the Swamp Foxes’ three playoff games, he has rushed for 570 yards and 10 TDs. Through eight games, Crawford has rushed for 940 and seven touchdowns.
Crawford was in the eighth grade when Marion lost in the 2015 lower-state final, missing out on its opportunity then to face Abbeville.
“We’ve been kind of dreaming of this since we were younger,” Crawford said. “We looked up to the older kids and tried to do what they did, and we did better than they did. And we succeeded, and made our city proud.”
Marion can also use couple more offensive sets, including the “Wild Fox,” which is Marion’s take on the Wildcat.
“I’m really impressed with how well-coached Marion is,” Nickles said. “We have a hard time running one offense, and they do a good job running three different offenses.”
The central theme of what State and his players said Tuesday was they got where they wanted to be.
To win what they want to win, however, Marion must win one more game.
"It’s going to be hard to topple them, but we’re going to try,” State said.
