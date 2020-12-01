Marion football aims for its first state title Friday

The Swamp Foxes, which stuffed Andrews twice on fourth and short, and even forced another turnover deep in Marion territory during their 36-33 victory in Friday’s lower-state final, will once again need that type of performance against Abbeville’s option attack.

Using a hybrid of the flex-bone and wishbone, the Panthers often refer to their offense as the “A-Bone.” This season, the Panthers have outscored opponents by an average of 47.5 to 3.8. As is the case with many teams that run successful misdirection offenses, no ball carrier has more than 1,000 yards, but four have more than 500: Tyrell Haddon (683, 12 TDs), J'Marion Burton (581, nine), Martico Jackson (564, seven) and Navi Marshall (540, seven).

Marion, meanwhile, has Qua’Liek Crawford, and he was enough to beat Andrews as he rushed for 203 yards and five touchdowns. During the Swamp Foxes’ three playoff games, he has rushed for 570 yards and 10 TDs. Through eight games, Crawford has rushed for 940 and seven touchdowns.

Crawford was in the eighth grade when Marion lost in the 2015 lower-state final, missing out on its opportunity then to face Abbeville.