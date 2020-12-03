Marion football happy to have game postponed, not canceled

As for playoff games before the state final, any team that was currently affected by COVID-19 had to forfeit that upcoming game, therefore ending its season.

Although Hennecy said he’s not sure when the Swamp Foxes can resume practice, he’s just happy they’re able to do that and eventually play that game. If Marion wins in its first state football finals appearance since 1987, it would capture the school’s first state football crown.

But that didn’t make anything easier for State to notify his players and tell them of the postponement.

“That was a pretty difficult set of circumstances,” Hennecy said. “But (State) handled it professionally, and our administration handled it professionally.”

While Swamp Fox players are left to simply wait until they can practice together again, Hennecy said there are things they can do to remain optimal for the projected Dec. 18 state final.

“They can keep watching film and try to stay in shape and keep that positive attitude that we still have a chance to play, although it’s been postponed by two weeks,” Hennecy said. “Our team’s mindset is good. We’ve had a good couple days of practice. We’ll just continue to focus on everything we can and get through this process together.”