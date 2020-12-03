Marion football happy to have game postponed, not canceled

FLORENCE, S.C. — Today's SCHSL Class 2A state championship game between Marion and Abbeville has been postponed until 5 p.m. Dec. 18 at a site to be determined.
The reason is COVID-19, but no further explanation was given on the announcement sent by the South Carolina High School League. According to a tweet by the Abbeville School District, it's Marion's team that has the COVID-19 problem.
“While this is a very unfortunate turn of events, we appreciate the school’s decision to practice the safety measures recommended by the Department of Health and Environmental Control,” SCHSL commissioner Jerome Singleton said in the announcement.
“A state championship game is one that forfeiture should be avoided, if possible,” he added. “This scenario affords us the opportunity to adjust our schedule to accommodate the competing schools.”
All tickets purchased for this game will be honored at the makeup game.
Efforts to contact Swamp Fox Randall State for comment were unsuccessful. Marion athletic director Brian Hennecy, however, did speak with the Morning News.
“I feel like the (SCHSL) made the correct decision by postponing the game,” Hennecy said. “It’s a reflection of 2020. (Singleton) has said that postponement of the state championship game was an option, and that’s what has occurred.”
As for playoff games before the state final, any team that was currently affected by COVID-19 had to forfeit that upcoming game, therefore ending its season.
Although Hennecy said he’s not sure when the Swamp Foxes can resume practice, he’s just happy they’re able to do that and eventually play that game. If Marion wins in its first state football finals appearance since 1987, it would capture the school’s first state football crown.
But that didn’t make anything easier for State to notify his players and tell them of the postponement.
“That was a pretty difficult set of circumstances,” Hennecy said. “But (State) handled it professionally, and our administration handled it professionally.”
While Swamp Fox players are left to simply wait until they can practice together again, Hennecy said there are things they can do to remain optimal for the projected Dec. 18 state final.
“They can keep watching film and try to stay in shape and keep that positive attitude that we still have a chance to play, although it’s been postponed by two weeks,” Hennecy said. “Our team’s mindset is good. We’ve had a good couple days of practice. We’ll just continue to focus on everything we can and get through this process together.”
And based on that, Hennecy said he expects the excitement to continue to build for the game against Abbeville.
“It’s an exciting time for Marion High School and Marion football,” Hennecy said. “We’ve put in a lot of practice, and our players have been working hard to get prepared for one more game. And the same goes for our coaching staff. We feel we’ve had a great season, and we do get that chance to play in the state championship game. So, we’ll see how that goes.”
