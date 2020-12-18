Marion loses in SCHSL Class 2A state football championship

But the Swamp Foxes refused to let the halt on practices be an excuse. Marion had been through something similar to this before when the Marion County School District halted summer conditioning July 1 because of efforts to keep players safe. Marion did not practice together again until Sept. 9.

Yet, Marion won its season opener after all that.

With that same mental toughness, Marion calmed down and all Abbeville could score in the second quarter was a 29-yard field goal by Addison Nickles. The Swamp Foxes then established their rushing attack, and Crawford scored from the 4 to move the Swamp Foxes within 22-6.

But not much else went well for Marion, which accounted for 44 yards total offense before halftime. The Swamp Foxes had 99 for the game.

But Abbeville’s Zay Rayford returned the second half’s opening kickoff for an 80-yard touchdown.

The Swamp Foxes never recovered. By game’s end, Abbeville even scored again on a Marion turnover on a 72-yard fumble return by Sincere Ceasor.

It was just the type of showing expected from an Abbeville program that has made playing in a state championship game almost an annual rite of passage, winning state in five of the past six years.