Marion outlasts Latta 26-6 in region battle

MARION S.C. — The Marion Swamps returned to Region 7-2A action, hosting the Latta Vikings Thursday night. Marion’s defense forced just enough turnovers to outlast Latta 26-6 on a rain drenched Fox Field.

A late fourth quarter interception returned 26 yards for a touchdown from Jamiek Nichols sealed the deal as the Swamp Foxes forced a pair of block punts, recovered a fumble and intercepted three passes on the game.

“It feels good just the fact that we have been out two weeks after losing a big time game before,” Marion coach Randall State said. “Teams start game-planning and it gets tough in this conference. Non region be a little easier because the teams you don’t know. These teams know each other and gets a little tough week to week.”

The Swamp Foxes had to rely on the ground game, utilizing multiple signal callers. Qualiek Crawford led the team with 61 yards rushing on 14 carries along with Amauri Rollins picking up 30 yards on 10 carries.

Crawford got Marion on the board first with a 5-yard touchdown run at the 7:42 mark in the first quarter. William Gurley closed out the final two minutes with a blocked punt and a fumble recovery on back to back drives to give Marion the ball and set up a 3-yard touchdown run from Rollins with 52 seconds remaining in the quarter.