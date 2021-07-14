Marion Post 5 battles Trinity in three-game series

MARION, S.C. – The Marion Post 5 Junior Legion baseball locked into a Junior Legion baseball battle against Trinity to open the playoffs.

The Devil Dogs (9-3) lost Game 1 to the Titans at home 15-5.

Trinity was able to jump out to a 4-1 in the first two innings on a single by Tanner Hall, a walk by Joseph Perkins, a fielder's choice on Cam Jordan, along with a single by Kam Rheuark. The Titans added five more runs in the final inning to put the game away.

Marion did get a big lift from centerfielder K.J. Hughes with his solo homer in the fourth inning.

Noah Cribb took the loss for the Devil Dogs. Tanner Hall earned the win on the mound for Trinity.

Ethan Lee and Gatlin Johnson led Post 5 with two hits.

Marion Post 5 rebounded in the second game at Trinity with a 13-6 win to force a decisive Game 3.

Post 5 took a commanding lead with three runs in the fourth inning. The squad added five more runs in the sixth inning thanks to runs driven by Gatlin Johnson, Ethan Lee, Jamier Legette, Chris McGill, and Collin Minshew.

Minshew also earned the win on the mound while McGill closed the game allowing no runs.

Johnson, McGill, and Legette all produced with two hits each for Post 5. Catcher Ethan Lee led Marion with three stolen bases.

