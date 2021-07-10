Marion Post 5 reaches playoffs

MARION, S.C. – The Marion Post 5 Junior Legion baseball team have clinched a spot in the playoffs for this week.

The Devil Dogs finished the regular season at 8-2 Overall and 7-1 in the region. The team is also the No. 1 seed in Region 3.

There are several players hitting well at the plate heading to the postseason. Chris McGill leads the squad batting .545. Ethan Lee and Jamier Legette follow with a .364 batting average while Gatlin Johnson is batting .333 along with .286 from Johnathan Reed.

Marion’s opening series starts Monday at home against the Trinity Titans at 7 p.m.

Marion junior legion baseball roster:

Chris McGill

Jamir Legette

Luke Haselden

Collin Minshew

Noah Cribb

Ethan Lee

Yavin Brunson

Gatlin Johnson

Johnathan Reed

KJ Hughes

Nathan Sawyer

Eli Henderson

Seth Minshew

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.