 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marion Post 5 reaches playoffs
0 Comments

Marion Post 5 reaches playoffs

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MARION, S.C. – The Marion Post 5 Junior Legion baseball team have clinched a spot in the playoffs for this week.

The Devil Dogs finished the regular season at 8-2 Overall and 7-1 in the region. The team is also the No. 1 seed in Region 3.

There are several players hitting well at the plate heading to the postseason. Chris McGill leads the squad batting .545. Ethan Lee and Jamier Legette follow with a .364 batting average while Gatlin Johnson is batting .333 along with .286 from Johnathan Reed.

Marion’s opening series starts Monday at home against the Trinity Titans at 7 p.m.

Marion junior legion baseball roster:

Chris McGill

Jamir Legette

Luke Haselden

Collin Minshew

Noah Cribb

Ethan Lee

Yavin Brunson

Gatlin Johnson

Johnathan Reed

KJ Hughes

Nathan Sawyer

Eli Henderson

Seth Minshew

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

No fans? No problem! A look back at substitutes for sports during the pandemic

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Born in Atlantic City; raised in Mullins. Graduated from SC State University, home of the mighty Bulldogs. Editor of the Marion Star & Mullins Enterprise. Loves spending free time with his daughter. Huge sports fan.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert