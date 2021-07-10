Marion Post 5 reaches playoffs

MARION, S.C. – The Marion Post 5 Junior Legion baseball team have clinched a spot in the playoffs for this week.
The Devil Dogs finished the regular season at 8-2 Overall and 7-1 in the region. The team is also the No. 1 seed in Region 3.
There are several players hitting well at the plate heading to the postseason. Chris McGill leads the squad batting .545. Ethan Lee and Jamier Legette follow with a .364 batting average while Gatlin Johnson is batting .333 along with .286 from Johnathan Reed.
Marion’s opening series starts Monday at home against the Trinity Titans at 7 p.m.
Marion junior legion baseball roster:
Chris McGill
Jamir Legette
Luke Haselden
Collin Minshew
Noah Cribb
Ethan Lee
Yavin Brunson
Gatlin Johnson
Johnathan Reed
KJ Hughes
Nathan Sawyer
Eli Henderson
Seth Minshew