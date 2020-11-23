Marion RB Qua'Liek Crawford on quite a run with Swamp Foxes

MARION, S.C. – Marion running back Qua’Liek Crawford is a touchdown waiting to happen.

Just ask Swamp Fox coach Randall State. Better yet, just ask the previous two teams Marion has played.

Take Marion’s most recent victory, a 21-7 win in the Class 2A lower-state semifinals against Barnwell, when Crawford rushed for 171 yards and two touchdowns – one for 32 yards, and the other for 30.

But that wasn’t exactly his breakout game. The Swamp Foxes’ 33-21 victory against Andrew Jackson in the first round was better. That time, he rushed for 196 yards and three touchdowns.

“He’s just a big part of our offense,” State said. “We knew coming into this year if we gave him his touches, we’d have a chance to win.”

That has certainly been the case, as Crawford has rushed for 940 yards and nine touchdowns through the Swamp Foxes’ eight games. As a result, Marion is 7-1 and one win away from its first state championship game since 1987.

That, however, is only part of what motivates Crawford. What pushes him more was Marion not qualifying for last year’s postseason at all.