Marion re-starts preparations for Friday's state football championship game

“We’re very excited,” State said. “I could hardly hold my energy in during the Zoom meeting. Now, in practice, I can get that energy out. I want all the mental preparation we went through these past two weeks to translate onto the field with great energy. I want each of them to focus on his job and work on getting better these next couple of days.”

The first part of Wednesday’s practice was to be set aside for conditioning, since Marion’s players had not been on the field together for so long.

“We’re going to take it like the first day of summer practice,” State said. “Work on conditioning and basic fundamentals: Running, moving, cutting. Cone drills, just basic stuff to get the movement back.”

The Swamp Foxes secured the spot in their first state championship game since 1987 by winning 36-33 over Andrews in the lower-state final. Marion has yet to win a state football championship.

That alone makes the Swamp Foxes want to make the most of their remaining practice time.

“We expect to go 2-3 hours each day, no more than three,” State said.