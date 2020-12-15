 Skip to main content
Marion re-starts preparations for Friday's state football championship game
top story
SCHSL Class 2A State Championship Game

Marion re-starts preparations for Friday's state football championship game

Marion Football Practice

Coach Randall State and the Marion Swamp Foxes have their first practice on championship week on Tuesday.

 NAEEM MCFADDEN, MARION STAR & MULLINS ENTERPRISE

MARION, S.C. – Marion’s football team practiced Tuesday for the first time since Dec. 2, before a team issue with COVID-19 postponed the Swamp Foxes' SCHSL Class 2A final against Abbeville.

The game, originally scheduled for Dec. 4, will be played at 6 p.m. Friday at Columbia’s Charles W. Johnson Stadium. If they're unable to play Friday, the teams will be declared state co-champions.

With three days of practice, that makes for a crash course in practicing for coach Randall State’s team.

“We’re pushing hard toward the finish line, but you never know,” State said before practice. “We’re just trying to get ready for practice and try to get one practice down.”

Meanwhile, Abbeville – winner of six state championships since 2010 – has remained on its regular practice schedule. Not that the Panthers are Marion's focus right now, anyway.

“As far as Marion, I feel pretty good about our team. But we know on the other side of that fence, we have a team that is the GOAT (Greatest of All Time) to many South Carolina fans,” State said. “But we’re just focusing on us. And if we get to Friday, we’ll turn our attention toward Abbeville.”

On Monday night, Marion held a Zoom meeting to help set the tone for Tuesday's practice.

“We’re very excited,” State said. “I could hardly hold my energy in during the Zoom meeting. Now, in practice, I can get that energy out. I want all the mental preparation we went through these past two weeks to translate onto the field with great energy. I want each of them to focus on his job and work on getting better these next couple of days.”

The first part of Wednesday’s practice was to be set aside for conditioning, since Marion’s players had not been on the field together for so long.

“We’re going to take it like the first day of summer practice,” State said. “Work on conditioning and basic fundamentals: Running, moving, cutting. Cone drills, just basic stuff to get the movement back.”

The Swamp Foxes secured the spot in their first state championship game since 1987 by winning 36-33 over Andrews in the lower-state final. Marion has yet to win a state football championship.

That alone makes the Swamp Foxes want to make the most of their remaining practice time.

“We expect to go 2-3 hours each day, no more than three,” State said.

Today could be Marion’s most physical practice, with Thursday’s emphasis will on the walk-through. State said the Swamp Foxes would have another walk-through Friday morning in their gym before boarding the bus and heading toward Columbia around 10:30 or 11 a.m.

“We want energy, and we want to keep building energy all the way through Friday,” State said.

Prep Sports Writer

An eight-time APSE national award winner, Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." Scott has received several SCPA awards, including 3 for 1st place since moving to Florence in 2015.

