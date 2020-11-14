Marion rolls in 33-21 playoff win over Andrew Jackson

Marion Swamp Foxes defensive lineman T.J. Sanders (80) delivers a hit for a fumbled football during Class 2A playoff action against Andrew Jackson on November 13, 2020.
MARION, S.C. — Marion coach Randall State and the Swamp Foxes earn their first playoff victory at Fox Field since 2015 with a 33-21 win over Andrew Jackson Friday night.
Marion’s Qualiek Crawford rushed for 196 yards on 19 carries and added three touchdowns.
Crawford put the Swamp Foxes ahead with a 46-yard touchdown run in the final two minutes of the first quarter to go up 7-0.
The Volunteers struck back with 20 seconds on the clock with quarterback Bryce Helms connecting with Dalton Starnes on a 70-yard touchdown reception to tie the score.
Marion took advantage of turnovers in the second quarter as Zy Charles intercepted a pass to set-up shop at the Volunteers 11 yard line at the 5:44 mark. Ky’Hiem Bethea swept around the weak-side on a 11-yard touchdown run to give the Swamp Foxes a 14-7 lead at halftime.
Crawford broke through tackles to added a pair of touchdown runs in the second half to secure the game. Marion quarterback Gabriel Cusack also added a rushing touchdown.
The top-seeded Swamp Foxes (5-1) will host Barnwell at Fox Field at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
