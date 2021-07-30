Marion Swamp Foxes begin organized practices

Hennecy said the team was solid in all three phases of the game and big part of that is a result of senior defensive tackle and center Dra'quan “Beast” Pearson and his brother at junior guard Dre'like Pearson. Little brother Dramere Pearson joins the team at running back and linebacker as a freshman.

New offensive line coach Travis Lewis joins the staff after five years coaching as an assistant at Latta High School. The former Vikings star also played at the University of South Carolina. Lewis said the group worked hard with a desire to learn.

“That probably excites me more than anything is the fact that they want to learn,” he said. “Our goal is to be the best offensive line in the lower state. Our goal is to dominate people and get a really good push off the ball. We want to be smart. We want to be efficient so we can play fast.”

Lewis said Dra'quan Pearson has been showing good leadership.

Running backs coach Demetrious Johnson said despite not having a returning starter, the position has depth.

“We’re going to have a fantastic year,” he said. “A lot of guys have stepped-up to the role and we should have a great season.”