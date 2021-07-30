Marion Swamp Foxes begin organized practices

MARION, S.C. – New head coach Brian Hennecy led his Marion Swamp Foxes on the first day of organized practice on Friday. Marion prepares for the upcoming season with multiple scrimmages and Aug. 19 opener at Johnsonville.
“It’s exciting,” Hennecy said of the start of the season. “Our guys have been working hard throughout the summer and it’s finally arrived. Our guys have been putting in the effort.”
Hennecy guided the team to a state runner-up as offensive coordinator last season and said the familiarity with the returning personnel and coaching staff will help the team.
“These guys have been running this offense for two years even down to the junior varsity level,” he said. “Nothing is going to change for us it will just be some different personnel into our system but we can adjust during games.”
The squad lost defensive stars KyHeim Bethea and T.J. Sanders along with the valuable production of running back Qua’Liek Crawford. The Swamp Foxes do return talented group of rising sophomores in quarterback Gabriel Cusack, wide receiver Jamorius Wilson, fullback Rodrick “Dino” McRae along with athletes Richard Eaddy and Quay'sheed “Squirt” Scott.
“The newcomers are catching on and I’ve seen during spring practice the guys have been working hard,” Hennecy said. “They got a little taste of a playoff run and region championship and they want to continue the success that senior class established.”
Hennecy said the team was solid in all three phases of the game and big part of that is a result of senior defensive tackle and center Dra'quan “Beast” Pearson and his brother at junior guard Dre'like Pearson. Little brother Dramere Pearson joins the team at running back and linebacker as a freshman.
New offensive line coach Travis Lewis joins the staff after five years coaching as an assistant at Latta High School. The former Vikings star also played at the University of South Carolina. Lewis said the group worked hard with a desire to learn.
“That probably excites me more than anything is the fact that they want to learn,” he said. “Our goal is to be the best offensive line in the lower state. Our goal is to dominate people and get a really good push off the ball. We want to be smart. We want to be efficient so we can play fast.”
Lewis said Dra'quan Pearson has been showing good leadership.
Running backs coach Demetrious Johnson said despite not having a returning starter, the position has depth.
“We’re going to have a fantastic year,” he said. “A lot of guys have stepped-up to the role and we should have a great season.”
Johnson said senior William Gurley should have a big season getting carries. Tyshawn Moody is another sophomore that got opportunities to run the football as a freshman.