Marion's Randall State is Morning News Prep Football Coach of the Year

MARION, S.C. — Randall State had high hopes when he became Marion’s coach in 2019.
He wanted to do more than win games. He wanted to establish a tradition.
After guiding the Swamp Foxes to the SCHSL Class 2A championship in his second season, State did more than win games and start work toward that tradition.
He is now the Morning News Football Coach of the Year.
“We were just determined to not be losing like we had been,” said State, whose team barely missed the playoffs in his first year. “We were determined to make a difference this year.”
But first, Marion had to start its season.
On July 1, the Marion County School District halted conditioning because of the pandemic, and the Swamp Foxes did not resume until Sept. 9.
“It became a matter of them having to do things on their own, and that made them who they are, now,” State said. “And once we came back together as a team, we really came back together as a team.”
The momentum for this season simply grew from there.
“The kids were determined to work with what we had,” State recalled. “The players, coaches, everybody. They just put together a plan and worked hard, and were diligent after starting late.
“The kids were still determined to have a good season, and that just stems from the faith we had, and the confidence we had in each other,” he added.
On Sept. 25, Marion won its season opener against Andrews. But in Game 2, the Swamp Foxes lost to Kingstree. And that was Marion’s turning point.
The Swamp Foxes could have wilted and spiraled into a season like 2019. Instead, Marion’s players and coaches learned from their mistakes and turned their lessons into positives.
“We had to tweak some things on offense and defense,” State said. “We were really just getting started in the third week and everything. We found out, after we won the opener against Andrews, that sometimes a win don’t tell the whole story. We weren’t where we wanted to be, although we won that first game. The Kingstree loss woke us up, and we kind of went back to the drawing board.”
Marion returned from the drawing board, winning region and eventually the lower-state championship.
But the state championship game against Abbeville had to wait, as a COVID-19 issue within the Swamp Foxes’ program postponed it by two weeks. And Marion was not able to return to practice until Dec. 15.
But that didn’t dampen the Swamp Foxes’ spirits. They simply did what they could on their own until they would practice together again.
Marion finished the year as state runner-up after Friday’s 37-6 loss to Abbeville.
But more important, it was yet another building block in State’s Marion plans for the future.
“That’s what I take the most, is that we have started a tradition,” State said. “We’ve got a baseline to that. Now, we can look to positive things in the future. We’re forward-thinking people now, and we want to take it as far as we can go.”