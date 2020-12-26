Marion's Randall State is Morning News Prep Football Coach of the Year

“The kids were still determined to have a good season, and that just stems from the faith we had, and the confidence we had in each other,” he added.

On Sept. 25, Marion won its season opener against Andrews. But in Game 2, the Swamp Foxes lost to Kingstree. And that was Marion’s turning point.

The Swamp Foxes could have wilted and spiraled into a season like 2019. Instead, Marion’s players and coaches learned from their mistakes and turned their lessons into positives.

“We had to tweak some things on offense and defense,” State said. “We were really just getting started in the third week and everything. We found out, after we won the opener against Andrews, that sometimes a win don’t tell the whole story. We weren’t where we wanted to be, although we won that first game. The Kingstree loss woke us up, and we kind of went back to the drawing board.”

Marion returned from the drawing board, winning region and eventually the lower-state championship.

But the state championship game against Abbeville had to wait, as a COVID-19 issue within the Swamp Foxes’ program postponed it by two weeks. And Marion was not able to return to practice until Dec. 15.