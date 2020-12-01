Marion's 'Wildfox' offense a hit

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Fullback/linebacker Ky’Heim Bethea, meanwhile, brings a combination of speed and strength when he’s behind center. One of his touchdowns was a 25-yard touchdown during the regular season against Mullins. And defensive end/South Carolina commit T.J. Sanders brings absolute brute through the trenches. Sure, Sanders has been exceptional on the defensive end with 53 tackles, including 17 for loss and a safety. He also has six sacks and a 52-yard fumble return for a TD.

But on offense, he can create the same kind of havoc for the opponent.

“As far as the inside stuff, that creates problems for some of those defensive linemen,” State said. “But we do have some other defensive linemen who are options (Phillip Johnson, Draquan Pearson). We just try to make the most of it when we do it.”

And since Crawford, Bethea and Sanders are in the backfield at the same time in this set, that creates several Marion options defenses must respect. Bethea has 166 yards and three touchdowns, and Sanders has 49 for one score.

“They can’t concentrate on just Qua’Liek because the other two main guys in this set can do the same stuff,” State said.