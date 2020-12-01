Marion's 'Wildfox' offense a hit

MARION, S.C. – If Marion needs short yardage, it needs the “Wildfox.”
Not the “Wildcat,” which is the more common name for those short-yardage sets used to create mismatches for their star players by shifting them around and lining one of them behind center instead of the quarterback.
Again, the “Wildfox.”
“Marion, in the past, had running sets like this and named it, ‘Beast.’ We just renamed it,” Marion coach Randall State said.
Perhaps the team’s “Swamp Foxes” nickname had something to do with that.
“When we decided to go with a Wildcat-like offense at times, our athletic director (Brian Hennecy) suggested ‘Wildfox’ because of our school’s nickname, and so we decided to go with that,” State said.
One can call it what he/she wants. It works much more often than not.
“We have over a 90-percent success rate with it,” State said.
It could be star running back Qua’Liek Crawford (940 rushing yards, seven touchdowns) possibly behind center, if Marion needs the play to capitalize on his speed.
“We try and get outside with Qua’Liek, so that presents problems for perimeter guys trying to tackle him,” State said.
Fullback/linebacker Ky’Heim Bethea, meanwhile, brings a combination of speed and strength when he’s behind center. One of his touchdowns was a 25-yard touchdown during the regular season against Mullins. And defensive end/South Carolina commit T.J. Sanders brings absolute brute through the trenches. Sure, Sanders has been exceptional on the defensive end with 53 tackles, including 17 for loss and a safety. He also has six sacks and a 52-yard fumble return for a TD.
But on offense, he can create the same kind of havoc for the opponent.
“As far as the inside stuff, that creates problems for some of those defensive linemen,” State said. “But we do have some other defensive linemen who are options (Phillip Johnson, Draquan Pearson). We just try to make the most of it when we do it.”
And since Crawford, Bethea and Sanders are in the backfield at the same time in this set, that creates several Marion options defenses must respect. Bethea has 166 yards and three touchdowns, and Sanders has 49 for one score.
“They can’t concentrate on just Qua’Liek because the other two main guys in this set can do the same stuff,” State said.
Devising the Wildfox was more out of a case of trying to make the best of it after sophomore starting quarterback Omar Epps suffered an early, season-ending injury. That brought freshman Gabriel Cusack into that starting role.
State wanted to keep as much pressure off Cusack when Marion found itself in crucial, short-yardage situations.
“In the red zone, it’s very important that you score,” State said. “With this, we can get our most touches to the guys who have the most experience.”
That has served Marion well, as it has reached its first state championship game since 1987, and it will attempt to win the first state crown in program history. In the Swamp Foxes' way is Abbeville, which has won six state championships since 2010.
Game time is 5 p.m. Friday at Spring Valley High School in Columbia.
"If we create situations where we have short yardage to go, I'm confident we can convert," State said. "I'm excited to see what we can do with it Friday."
