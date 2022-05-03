Marlboro County boys' basketball looking for new coach

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. -- Marlboro County High School is looking for a new boys' basketball coach, per the school district's human resources site.
Joey Footman was the Bulldogs' coach this past season, but the job advertisement for his position was posted Monday.
Before this past season, Footman replaced LaTroy Brace, who coached the Bulldogs to 2021's SCHSL Class 3A championship. Brace left Marlboro to take to take a faculty job at Olympic (N.C.) High School.
Scott Chancey
Prep Sports Writer
A 12-time APSE national award winner, Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." Scott has received several SCPA awards, 9 for 1st place since moving to SC in 2010 from his home state of Georgia.
