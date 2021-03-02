Marlboro County boys had wild ride to state final

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Marlboro took a giant step last year, improving from eight to 20 wins before losing a heartbreaker in the 2020 Class 4A lower-state semifinals against A.C. Flora, in overtime.

“That game played a major role in our motivation to get to this game coming up,” Brace said. “It was hard watching our guys break down after losing a game like that. It was heartbreaking for everybody, but it was also motivation for the underclassmen. That really stuck with our underclassmen to get us here. Sometimes, we even talk about that game now because we don’t want to go into the locker room ever again with the same feeling we had last year. Since then, they have constantly worked on ways to get better each time they’re on the court.”

Among the players who have sparked the Bulldogs to this point is senior DreVeon Scott, the Region 6-3A player of the year. Scott is averaging 19 points per game, while Oliver averages 12, and fellow senior Shawn Lucas six.

“DreVeon is going to be a big key for us,” Brace said. “We need him to be big on both defense and offense to contain Seneca’s post. Seneca likes to pressure with man-to-man defense. But if they can’t score, they can’t press. And if we score, we want to slow them down. (Scott) has been playing very well lately, so we expect great things from him yet again.”