Marlboro County boys had wild ride to state final

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. – If one searches for this playoff’s cardiac kids, look no further than Marlboro County.
Remember Saturday’s last-second, tip-in by Bulldog Devonta Oliver that beat Orangeburg-Wilkinson 58-56 in the Class 3A lower-state final? That was just the latest crazy ending involving fourth-year coach LaTroy Brace’s program.
So much so, Marlboro has been involved in five consecutive games decided by two points or less. Starting with their regular-season finale, the Bulldogs have won each one. To even reach the lower-state final, Marlboro had to rally from an eight-point deficit with just more than two minutes left to win 60-59 over Bishop England.
And in the state tournament’s first round, after Marlboro led Brookland-Cayce by 10 points with 10 seconds left, a scorekeeper’s gaffe turned a Bearcat 3-pointer into a 6-pointer. Then, after the Bulldogs gave up another basket, they held on to win 52-50.
Who knows what awaits these Bulldogs (10-2) when they play Seneca at 3 p.m. Thursday for the state championship at the USC Aiken Convocation Center?
Marlboro certainly hopes it ends with Brace’s team hoisting the championship trophy.
“Honestly, it may sound like I’m lying, but I said my first year that it would take four years to get here to this point, from the time the freshmen I had would become seniors,” Brace said. “Marlboro County has got a winning tradition; they’ve won rings in football and basketball, so it can be done. It was just about getting the Bulldog pride back and getting the program back to where it once was.”
Marlboro took a giant step last year, improving from eight to 20 wins before losing a heartbreaker in the 2020 Class 4A lower-state semifinals against A.C. Flora, in overtime.
“That game played a major role in our motivation to get to this game coming up,” Brace said. “It was hard watching our guys break down after losing a game like that. It was heartbreaking for everybody, but it was also motivation for the underclassmen. That really stuck with our underclassmen to get us here. Sometimes, we even talk about that game now because we don’t want to go into the locker room ever again with the same feeling we had last year. Since then, they have constantly worked on ways to get better each time they’re on the court.”
Among the players who have sparked the Bulldogs to this point is senior DreVeon Scott, the Region 6-3A player of the year. Scott is averaging 19 points per game, while Oliver averages 12, and fellow senior Shawn Lucas six.
“DreVeon is going to be a big key for us,” Brace said. “We need him to be big on both defense and offense to contain Seneca’s post. Seneca likes to pressure with man-to-man defense. But if they can’t score, they can’t press. And if we score, we want to slow them down. (Scott) has been playing very well lately, so we expect great things from him yet again.”
The Bulldogs, however, have found ways to get it done even when Scott wasn’t on the court. For instance, he fouled out before Marlboro beat Orangeburg-Wilkinson.
“DreVeon fouled out, and two other starters had fouled out by then,” Brace recalled. “But (Oliver) was on the court, and he got the job done. That’s what makes our team special. Others have the capability to step up whenever they’re needed.”
As a team, Marlboro has put last Saturday’s dramatic win in its rearview mirror. After all, a greater destination lies ahead.
“We enjoyed Saturday’s win, just for that night,” Brace said. “But my speech after the game was that we’re not done yet.”