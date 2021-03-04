Marlboro County boys win SCHSL Class 3A state championship

Oliver, whose tip-in at the buzzer in the lower-state final actually gave Marlboro the chance to play for Thursday’s state championship, had one of the biggest games of his career with 16 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists. Just as Oliver won Saturday’s game over Orangeburg-Wilkinson with the tip-in, he scored on three tip-ins on Thursday’s game alone. And on top of that, he added two dunks — the first with one hand, and the final one with two.

Fellow senior, DreVeon Scott finished with 23 points, followed by sophomore Prince Johnson with 10.

With Oliver and Scott, the Region 6-3A player of the year, at the peak of their game against Seneca, the Bulldogs started to roar ahead near the end of the first quarter.

Leading 12-11 , Marlboro began to establish its dominance, as teammate Tyler Thomas sank a 3-pointer at the buzzer. After the Bulldogs had the second quarter’s opening possession, a Johnson putback extended Marlboro’s lead to 17-11.

Marlboro’s lead reached double figures for the first time Thursday on a Thomas layup that made it 21-11.