Marlboro County boys win SCHSL Class 3A state championship

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. -- Marlboro County won its second boys' state basketball championship, the first since 2001, with a 71-60 victory over Seneca in Thursday's Class 3A championship at the USC Convocation Center.

The Bulldogs' first crown, won under then-coach Ken Spencer, was earned in Class 4A.

Just as DeVonta Oliver did in Marlboro's lower-state final win, vaulting his team into Thursday's final with a last-second tip-in, he was once again the Bulldogs' driving force to glory. He even scored three times Thursday on tip-ins, and rattled home two dunks -- one with one hand, and the other with two.

Oliver, and Marlboro's other star, DreVeon Scott, provided a one-two punch that Seneca found itself unable to recover from.

Leading 12-11 late in the first quarter, Marlboro began to establish its dominance, as teammate Tyler Thomas sank a 3-pointer at the buzzer. After the Bulldogs had the second quarter's opening possession, a Prince Johnson putback extended Marlboro's lead to 17-11.

Marlboro's lead reached double figures for the first time Thursday on a Thomas layup that made it 21-11.

Seneca made a brief run early in the third quarter, but the Bulldogs re-established themselves and dominated from there.