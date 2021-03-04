 Skip to main content
Marlboro County boys win SCHSL Class 3A state championship
Marlboro County boys win SCHSL Class 3A state championship

Marlboro County vs. Seneca

DreVeon Scott is lifted by his teammates as they celebrate their victory in the SCHSL Class 3A state final of Marlboro County Bulldogs vs. Seneca Bobcats on March 3, 2021 in Graniteville, South Carolina.

 DAVID YEAZELL Photos/SPECIAL TO THE MORNING NEWS

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. -- Marlboro County won its second boys' state basketball championship, the first since 2001, with a 71-60 victory over Seneca in Thursday's Class 3A championship at the USC Convocation Center.

The Bulldogs' first crown, won under then-coach Ken Spencer, was earned in Class 4A.

Just as DeVonta Oliver did in Marlboro's lower-state final win, vaulting his team into Thursday's final with a last-second tip-in, he was once again the Bulldogs' driving force to glory. He even scored three times Thursday on tip-ins, and rattled home two dunks -- one with one hand, and the other with two.

Oliver, and Marlboro's other star, DreVeon Scott, provided a one-two punch that Seneca found itself unable to recover from. 

Leading 12-11 late in the first quarter, Marlboro began to establish its dominance, as teammate Tyler Thomas sank a 3-pointer at the buzzer. After the Bulldogs had the second quarter's opening possession, a Prince Johnson putback extended Marlboro's lead to 17-11. 

Marlboro's lead reached double figures for the first time Thursday on a Thomas layup that made it 21-11.

Seneca made a brief run early in the third quarter, but the Bulldogs re-established themselves and dominated from there.

Oliver just missed out on a triple-double with 16 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists. Scott scored 23 points, followed by Johnson with 10.

Prep Sports Writer

An eight-time APSE national award winner, Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." Scott has received several SCPA awards, 8 for 1st place since moving to SC in 2010 from his home state of Georgia.

