Marlowe excited for first year as coach

FLORENCE, S.C. – First-year South Florence coach Drew Marlowe has not had much of a chance to see what his team can do.
Neither has anybody, really, in light of this pandemic.
Just recently, the Bruins practiced in pads for the first time since last year – under then-coach David Prince, who resigned after the 2019 campaign.
But Marlowe likes one important thing so far about his Bruins.
“The buy-in is exciting to see,” he said. “It’s the idea that we want to develop into being the toughest, most physical team in the state. So, we’re really trying to be that identity to the players and talk to them that life is hard, and football is hard. And you’ve got to do hard things if you want to enjoy the great things in life.”
The Bruins certainly have their potential on offense.
Offense
Sophomore quarterback LaNorris Sellers passed for 1,403 yards and 12 touchdowns last season.
“He looks good, and it’s also great to have one of the best offensive coordinators in the state in Jacob Shumate working with him,” Marlowe said. “(Shumate) had done a really good job working with (Sellers) during this summer amid the restrictions that we’re under. In our offense, LaNorris can be a big-time player for us.”
How so?
“The best thing about him, with him being so young, is his composure,” Marlowe said. “He never gets too excited or too down. He’s very level. That’s a very important quality to have in a quarterback.”
At running back, Hahsaun Wilson returns after rushing for 1,268 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2019.
“He’s pretty well-known in the Pee Dee. I knew about him even before I took this job,” Marlowe said. “He’s really explosive. He’s getting bigger, getting up to about 200 pounds, and he still moves the same way he did at 180. I think he’ll be one that will raise a lot of eyebrows this fall.”
Tyae McWhite and Ty Martin are both very athletic, with (McWhite) being a sophomore and (Martin) a junior,” Marlowe said. “Tyae is shifty. He’s dangerous in the open field. I think he’s going to be hard to tackle, because he just runs so well and smooth.”
The Bruins are young at offensive tackle with one returning starter (right guard Kevin Black).
Defense
The Bruins’ line has three seniors, including nose guard Kenneth Frederick.
“He’s tough. He’s my kind of guy,” Marlowe said. “He’s one of those guys who embraces things that are hard to do and desires the opportunities to get better and will be a great leader for our team.”
The Bruins plan a 3-4 scheme but are still in the process of finding the right fit at linebacker. And in the secondary, Rayquan Harrison could be an impact player.
“He can move really well, he brakes hard on the ball,” Marlowe said. “He’s not a safety who gets stuck in his backpedals and can’t get off the hash. He’s a very smart player and understands what he’s trying to accomplish. He’s somebody we’re excited to watch in the fall.”
Special teams
The Bruins are still looking for answers there.
“In the next two weeks, we’ll evaluate our special teams. It’s an important part of your game, you can’t let it beat you,” Marlowe said. “We hope to see soon who are the right fits for those positions.”
