Marlowe excited for first year as coach

FLORENCE, S.C. – First-year South Florence coach Drew Marlowe has not had much of a chance to see what his team can do.

Neither has anybody, really, in light of this pandemic.

Just recently, the Bruins practiced in pads for the first time since last year – under then-coach David Prince, who resigned after the 2019 campaign.

But Marlowe likes one important thing so far about his Bruins.

“The buy-in is exciting to see,” he said. “It’s the idea that we want to develop into being the toughest, most physical team in the state. So, we’re really trying to be that identity to the players and talk to them that life is hard, and football is hard. And you’ve got to do hard things if you want to enjoy the great things in life.”

The Bruins certainly have their potential on offense.

Offense

Sophomore quarterback LaNorris Sellers passed for 1,403 yards and 12 touchdowns last season.