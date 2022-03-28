McDonald's All-American Talaysia Cooper ready for Tuesday's big game

FLORENCE, S.C. – Talaysia Cooper is on a big road trip in Chicago, preparing to play in Tuesday’s McDonald’s All-American Game.

While playing next year for the country’s top-ranked team, South Carolina, the East Clarendon star will make many more trips like this.

“I’m enjoying it; it’s fun,” Cooper said. “I’m excited to be a McDonald’s All-American.”

It’s the latest honor for Cooper, who was a three-time Morning News Girls’ Basketball Player of the Year. After she received the honor in the eighth grade, helping lead the Wolverines to a state crown, she was also honored the previous two seasons.

But that’s not all. She surpassed 3,000 career points and had her jersey retired. Also, she’s the South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association’s Class A girls’ player of the year.

Cooper, while preparing for Tuesday’s McDonald’s All-American Game (6:30 p.m., ESPN2), is also looking ahead to playing for Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley, who has USC in this weekend’s Final Four in Minneapolis.

“Here, you get to compete with the best; that gets you ready for the college level to compete against the players that have been there (at USC) two or three years more than you,” Cooper said.

Cooper was then asked how she likes her future Gamecock teammates.

“I haven’t really talked to them except when I went on my visit,” Cooper said. “They’re cool. I click with them well. I think they’ve got a great program. I’ve just got to be ready at all times, got to be ready to compete with teammates who are at the same level as you.”

Cooper’s stats this season certainly make her worthy: An average of 28.4 points, 9.2 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.6 blocks.

She has her role models.

“I like to watch Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, LeBron (James), Kyrie (Irving),” Cooper said. “I model my game after Kevin Durant; he’s just a dope player. He can do it all.”

Before the opening tip, Cooper will do what she normally does.

“There ain’t much you can do; I just listen to music, a lot of Lil Baby to get me hyped,” she said.

Just so happens, Lil Baby will perform at Tuesday's game.

“I’m excited,” Cooper said.

And of course, Cooper gave her thoughts on how the Gamecocks would do this weekend while chasing their first national championship since 2017.

“USC, we’ve got it,” Cooper said. “And next year, we’re going to have it, too. We’ve got the right talent on the floor. We’ve just got to focus.”

Meanwhile, a lot of up-and-coming basketball players look up to Cooper, hoping to realize their dreams like she has.

“I would say always believe in yourself,” Cooper said. “Do whatever it takes, and never let anyone tell you different. Believe in yourself and God, and have the right people on your side to get you where you want to be.”

