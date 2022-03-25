 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
McDonald's All-American

McDonald's All-American Talaysia Cooper receives game jersey

  • 0
IMG_4705.jpg

McDonald's All-American Talaysia Cooper, of East Clarendon, received her jersey for the McDonald's All-American Game on Tuesday in Chicago. FROM LEFT: Cooper, East Clarendon athletic director Scott Cook and Wolverines coach Perry Stokes.

 SUBMITTED

TURBEVILLE, S.C. -- McDonald's All-American Talaysia Cooper, also the Morning News Girls' Basketball Player of the Year, received her game jersey for Tuesday's McDonald's All-American Game in Chicago. Cooper has signed to continue her basketball career with top-ranked South Carolina.

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Lewis Hamilton calls for changes in Saudi Arabia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert