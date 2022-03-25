TURBEVILLE, S.C. -- McDonald's All-American Talaysia Cooper, also the Morning News Girls' Basketball Player of the Year, received her game jersey for Tuesday's McDonald's All-American Game in Chicago. Cooper has signed to continue her basketball career with top-ranked South Carolina.
McDonald's All-American Talaysia Cooper receives game jersey
- From staff reports
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
FLORENCE, S.C. – Carlos Powell’s journey from basketball star to the Wilson boys’ state championship-winning coach is a compelling one.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Lake City’s offense was a hit. Panthers pitcher Trey Bright made sure Wilson’s wasn’t.
PAMPLICO, S.C. – Johnsonville pitcher Gavin Davis kept Hannah-Pamplico at bay. The Flashes’ offense, meanwhile, attacked from the start.
INDIANAPOLIS — KJ Williams scored six of his 18 points in overtime after Murray State blew an eight-point lead late in regulation, and the sev…
DILLON, S.C. – Demarco Bethea remembers it all too well.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Shanequa Holliday is no stranger to Pee Dee softball. The same could be said for winning.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Fred Davis has coached past Wilson boys’ teams to the lower-state final. While he understands his Tigers are rebuilding, he w…
HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Hartsville coach Tony Gainey wondered if it was 11 p.m.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- West Florence athletic director, Greg Johnson, is the South Carolina Athletic Administrators Association's A.D. of the year.
GRANITEVILLE, S.C. − Wilson reached the mountaintop of Class 4A, winning 52-43 in Saturday’s state championship over A.C. Flora at the USC Aik…