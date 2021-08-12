McLeod Park Division I Majors baseball team wins Dixie Youth Baseball World Series

FLORENCE, S.C. – The McLeod Park Division I majors baseball team will go down in history as Dixie Youth World Series champions.
But coach Brandon Collins will remember his 11-and-12-year-olds for more than that.
“I’ll remember the kids, how much they jelled together from the start of the summer until the end of the season,” said Collins, who with assistant coaches B.J. Edwards and Joey Bradshaw directed the championship charge. “They’re all brothers, now. I told them as long as they live, they’ll be World Series champions.”
McLeod Park earned that right to be called World Series champions after Thursday’s 6-1 win over Tennessee in the final game. Fisher Hartman drove in a first-inning, RBI single. Then, Avery Weaver hit a two-run double in the third to really kick McLeod Park into high gear.
But the core key to McLeod Park’s success this postseason was the coaching staff’s insight and timing. They realized Josh Haney (also the leadoff hitter) provided a strong start on the mound, and Weaver can usually take it from there, starting in the fourth. As long as neither pitcher throws more than 40 pitches, they could pitch again the next day.
Weaver, meanwhile, was so dominant at the plate he was named the World Series’ most outstanding hitter (three home runs, .571 batting average).
“It wasn’t just about how Avery performed at the plate, but how he performed all over the field,” Collins said. “He has ice in his veins, whether he was in the box hitting or on the mound pitching, or even running the bases, his talent at that age is hard to duplicate.”
As for Thursday’s pitching strategy, it worked to perfection in this six-inning game as each pitcher went three frames.
“If someone got in trouble on the mound in the playoffs, we’d put somebody on it in the middle to bridge it, or whatever,” Collins said. “That was our strength the last 10 games. We’d stick with that until we had to change it. But, we never had to.”
Clutch, timely hitting was also provided by Shan-non Langston.
“(Langston) came up in a lot of big moments; he just hit the ball hard all week,” Collins said.
But even before all the players' skill and talent came together, McLeod Park’s coaches set the tone early in the season.
“I told the other coaches at the first practice that this was a special group of kids,” Collins said. “We already knew we were going to state, pretty much (there was no district tournament). So, it was ‘World Series or bust.’ That was our expectation. They kind of thought we were crazy, but that was us challenging them to be great and play as a team.”
After all, this was a group of kids who were familiar with Collins (many of them had played for him from the time they were 6 or 7). And, this group had come close to championships before. They placed third in the state in the 7-8 division, and lost in the district final when they were 9-10. They didn’t get to play last year because of the pandemic.
But once they stepped on the field this year, they were ready.
“It was an awesome, once-in-a-lifetime experience to see the hard work they put in the whole summer, leading to this. It was all worth it in the end,” Collins said. “I have great relationships with the players and their parents. So, that definitely helped in the process. But most of the credit goes to the boys. They put in the work, they’re the ones who executed and did what they needed to do. What they do makes our jobs as coaches much easier.”
McLeod Park not only had a goal, its motto also played a huge part in winning this championship.
“’All gas, no breaks,’ was to get the boys going,” Collins said. “We wanted them to never stop giving all they had on the field. Keep it going until they walk off the field. And as they walked off the field for the last time, they were World Series champions.”