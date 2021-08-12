McLeod Park Division I Majors baseball team wins Dixie Youth Baseball World Series

After all, this was a group of kids who were familiar with Collins (many of them had played for him from the time they were 6 or 7). And, this group had come close to championships before. They placed third in the state in the 7-8 division, and lost in the district final when they were 9-10. They didn’t get to play last year because of the pandemic.

But once they stepped on the field this year, they were ready.

“It was an awesome, once-in-a-lifetime experience to see the hard work they put in the whole summer, leading to this. It was all worth it in the end,” Collins said. “I have great relationships with the players and their parents. So, that definitely helped in the process. But most of the credit goes to the boys. They put in the work, they’re the ones who executed and did what they needed to do. What they do makes our jobs as coaches much easier.”

McLeod Park not only had a goal, its motto also played a huge part in winning this championship.

“’All gas, no breaks,’ was to get the boys going,” Collins said. “We wanted them to never stop giving all they had on the field. Keep it going until they walk off the field. And as they walked off the field for the last time, they were World Series champions.”

