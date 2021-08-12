 Skip to main content
McLeod Park Division I Majors baseball team wins Dixie Youth Baseball World Series
McLeod Park's Division I Majors baseball team (11-12-year-olds) won the Dixie Youth World Series in Laurel, Miss. Pictured on the front row, from left: Fisher Hartman, North Willis, Landon Feagin, Josh Haney, Cooper Moseley, Tyce Edwards. Back row: Back Row, coach Brandon Collins, Conner Neal, assistant coach BJ Edwards, Avery Weaver, Kayden Parker, Bennett Bradshaw, Shan-non Langston, Manning Hatchell and assistant coach Joey Bradshaw.

LAUREL, Miss. -- McLeod Park's Division I Majors baseball team (11-12-year-olds) won the Dixie Youth Baseball World Series.

Coach Brandon Collins team completed its undefeated postseason run (5-0 at state, 5-0 in World Series) by cruising to a 6-1 win today over Tennessee.

