McMaster kicks Cook Out Southern 500 hype into overdrive

After everything had shut down, only UFC and the Professional Bull Riders Tour had conducted live events before NASCAR waved its green flag after an eight-week hiatus of its own. As executives from other major sports watched and wondered if NASCAR could make it work, other fans did as well. As in nearly 10,000,000 for the three May races at Darlington.

“Darlington and the state of South Carolina were at the forefront for bringing back live sports to our country — something we desperately needed during these unprecedented times,” Tharp said.

Racing often more than once a week, NASCAR’s Cup Series made up for all the races that were missed and just caught up this past weekend with a weekend doubleheader at Dover, which did not allow fans.

Also since then, sports have resumed in pro sports like the NBA, NHL and Major League Baseball.

But all this started in Darlington. And when that happened, South Carolina was also in the spotlight.

“(Darlington Raceway) is quite a remarkable thing that has helped put South Carolina on the map, and it’s one more thing that makes South Carolina the best place in the world to live and work,” McMaster said.

Tharp, of course, credits that to the partnership.