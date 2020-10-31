Memory of Adams looms large in Hartsville's comeback win

How could the Red Foxes keep Adams with them? By battling against the odds as hard as he did. During Friday’s football game, those odds were piling up after Wilson scored two touchdowns in less than a minute to take a 27-13 lead late in the first half.

But inside the Red Foxes’ 10-yard line, waiting for the ensuing kickoff was a star football player – also a star in baseball, committed to play on the diamond at the University of South Carolina – named D.P. Pendergrass, who had developed a friendship with Adams.

The bond wasn’t just about their mutual love for baseball. It was simply about inspiring each other.

“He used to text me almost before every game, telling me good luck and that I’m going to be great someday,” Pendergrass recalled. “I just loved what he did. He was a great inspiration in my life.”

With that, it was fitting Pendergrass led the Red Foxes’ charge back into Friday’s game as he took that kickoff and raced 96 yards into the end zone for a Hartsville touchdown with 13.7 seconds left in that first half.

“That was a play where we were saying, ‘We don’t want (Pendergrass) to touch the ball. But he found a way to get it,” Wilson coach Derek Howard said. “And of course, he made us pay for it.”