Miles takes over as The Carolina Academy's athletic director, football coach

LAKE CITY, S.C. – Florence County officially has a new sheriff, so that means The Carolina Academy now has a new athletic director and football coach.

After the Bobcats’ previous football coach/A.D., T.J. Joye, was sworn in to his new job, Stuart Miles takes over those two jobs at the SCISA school.

Miles, who worked as the assistant athletic director during the previous six years, said he is excited about the opportunity.

“I want to carry on what we’ve established here,” Miles said. “We want to continue to strive to achieve excellence in every sport and be also striving to be model student-athletes in and out of sports. Coach Joye has a lot of great things set in place already. I just want to help that last even longer.”

Miles, a former Lake City football star (Class of 2006) who also played two years as an offensive lineman for Coastal Carolina, said the most important thing he learned from Joye was sacrifice.

“He always looks out for the kids and puts them first,” Miles said. “He’s always stressed to do what’s best for the kids. He has that mentality of putting others first, and that’s why he will also do a great job as sheriff.”