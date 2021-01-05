 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Miles takes over as The Carolina Academy's athletic director, football coach
0 comments
top story
THE CAROLINA ACADEMY

Miles takes over as The Carolina Academy's athletic director, football coach

{{featured_button_text}}

LAKE CITY, S.C. – Florence County officially has a new sheriff, so that means The Carolina Academy now has a new athletic director and football coach.

After the Bobcats’ previous football coach/A.D., T.J. Joye, was sworn in to his new job, Stuart Miles takes over those two jobs at the SCISA school.

Miles, who worked as the assistant athletic director during the previous six years, said he is excited about the opportunity.

“I want to carry on what we’ve established here,” Miles said. “We want to continue to strive to achieve excellence in every sport and be also striving to be model student-athletes in and out of sports. Coach Joye has a lot of great things set in place already. I just want to help that last even longer.”

Miles, a former Lake City football star (Class of 2006) who also played two years as an offensive lineman for Coastal Carolina, said the most important thing he learned from Joye was sacrifice.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“He always looks out for the kids and puts them first,” Miles said. “He’s always stressed to do what’s best for the kids. He has that mentality of putting others first, and that’s why he will also do a great job as sheriff.”

The Carolina Academy’s football team finished this past season as a state runner-up. Looking ahead, Miles keeps things optimistic, but also realistic as the Bobcats’ new football coach.

“We’re having a big turnover. We had 11 seniors, and pretty much all of them played or started in some part,” Miles said. “I’m not going to say (the 2021 season) will be a rebuilding year, but it will be a time to get our foundation set again and work hard in the weight room.

"We’ve always been a disciplined program, and we’ll always plan to be a disciplined, hard-nosed football team. That’s what I want us to be.”

It will take a team effort for promoting general athletic excellence at the school – the same as what it took to build The Carolina Academy’s successful football program.

“Coach Joye has always been about a team concept,” Miles said. “He puts everyone before himself, and that’s what I aim to do to keep this as a solid overall athletic program.”

stuart miles.jpg

Miles
0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Prep Sports Writer

An eight-time APSE national award winner, Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." Scott has received several SCPA awards, including 3 for 1st place since moving to Florence in 2015.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert