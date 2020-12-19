Mistakes undo Marion during Class 2A state final loss

“Mistakes, mistakes, mistakes,” said Marion coach Randall State, whose team finishes the year at 7-2. “We talked all week about not beating ourselves. And then, we came out and beat ourselves. There was the interception. And, it turned out to be a touchdown the other way. So that’s just unfortunate.”

Even state thought that missed chance at an interception lingered over his team.

“It was a big play, it changed the whole output of the game,” said State, a former college defensive back at Liberty. “We could have been going the other way. But they scored six. It happens like that. We’ve got a lot of young players out there, so we’re going to work harder and get better next year.”

But on Friday, Abbeville scored 20 points off Marion turnovers.

“You can’t make those kinds of mistakes against a six-time, seven-time state champion,” State said of Abbeville, which now has seven state titles since 2010 and 11 overall. “If you do, you’ll lose.”

But the Swamp Foxes refused to let this recent halt on practices be an excuse. Marion had been through something similar to this before when the Marion County School District halted summer conditioning July 1 because of efforts to keep players safe. Marion did not practice together again until Sept. 9.