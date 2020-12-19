Mistakes undo Marion during Class 2A state final loss

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The pandemic sidelined Marion for two weeks.
No practice, not anything.
When the Swamp Foxes resumed, it was T-minus three days before they played in the SCHSL Class 2A state final against an Abbeville team that had been practicing all along.
That certainly showed Friday night at Charles W. Johnson Stadium as coach Randall State’s Swamp Foxes lost 37-6 at Charles W. Johnson Stadium.
After keeping up with the Panthers for half the first quarter, an Abbeville touchdown pass by quarterback Thomas Beauford to Navi Marshall that went off the hands of a Swamp Fox defender appeared to rattle Marion.
The Panthers, now winners of seven state championships since 2010, took advantage.
After a snap went off the chest of Swamp Fox freshman quarterback Gabriel Cusack and into the hands of running back Qua’Liek Crawford for a 1-yard gain to the Marion 14, Cusack on the next play lost a fumble, which was returned for a touchdown by Marquise Jackson to make it 13-0. After another lost Marion fumble (by Ky’Heim Bethea) led to another Abbeville touchdown, this time a 7-yard run by Martico Jackson, the Panthers led 19-0.
All that, in a span of less than two minutes.
“Mistakes, mistakes, mistakes,” said Marion coach Randall State, whose team finishes the year at 7-2. “We talked all week about not beating ourselves. And then, we came out and beat ourselves. There was the interception. And, it turned out to be a touchdown the other way. So that’s just unfortunate.”
Even state thought that missed chance at an interception lingered over his team.
“It was a big play, it changed the whole output of the game,” said State, a former college defensive back at Liberty. “We could have been going the other way. But they scored six. It happens like that. We’ve got a lot of young players out there, so we’re going to work harder and get better next year.”
But on Friday, Abbeville scored 20 points off Marion turnovers.
“You can’t make those kinds of mistakes against a six-time, seven-time state champion,” State said of Abbeville, which now has seven state titles since 2010 and 11 overall. “If you do, you’ll lose.”
But the Swamp Foxes refused to let this recent halt on practices be an excuse. Marion had been through something similar to this before when the Marion County School District halted summer conditioning July 1 because of efforts to keep players safe. Marion did not practice together again until Sept. 9.
Yet, Marion won its season opener after all that.
With that same mental toughness, Marion calmed down and all Abbeville could score in the second quarter was a 29-yard field goal by Addison Nickles. The Swamp Foxes then established their rushing attack, and Crawford scored from the 4 to move the Swamp Foxes within 22-6.
But not much else went well for Marion, which accounted for 44 yards total offense before halftime (99 for the game). And after rushing for more than 500 yards in his first three playoff games, Crawford finished Friday’s game with 52.
Abbeville put the game away for good when Zay Rayford returned the second half’s opening kickoff for an 80-yard touchdown. And by game’s end, Abbeville even scored again on a Marion turnover on a 72-yard fumble return by Sincere Ceasor.
It was just the type of showing expected from an Abbeville program that has made playing in a state championship game almost an annual rite of passage, winning state in five of the past six years.
Support Local Journalism
Marion, on the other hand, was in its first state football final since 1987. But State vows his program will learn from this loss.
“You could point some of our mistakes to the lack of practice,” State said. “But a lot of it is mental preparation and knowing your job. And we didn’t know our job tonight. So we got it handed to us.”
ABBEVILLE 37, MARION 6
A: 19;3;8;7--37
M: 0;6;0;0–6
FIRST QUARTER
A — Navi Marshall 35 pass from Thomas Beauford (Addison Nickles kick), 7-0, 3:13
A — Marquise Jackson 12 fumble return (kick failed), 2:22
A — Martico Jackson 7 run (pass failed), 1:16
SECOND QUARTER
A — Nickles 29 FG, 7:05
M — Qua'Liek Crawford 4 run (kick failed), 1:11
THIRD QUARTER
A — Zay Rayford 80 kick return (Marshall run), 11:46
FOURTH QUARTER
A — Sincere Ceasor 72 fumble return (Nickles kick), 10:50
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — A: Tyrell Haddon 11-94, Martico Jackson 10-47, Navi Marshall 12-37, J'Marion Burton 6-25, Cruz Temple 1-5, Shunkevis Brown 1-5, Antonio Harrison 1-3, Thomas Beauford 2-(-2). M: Qua'Liek Crawford 16-52, Gabriel Cusack 12-18, Ky'Heim Bethea 5-7, Amauri Rollins 2-6, Jamorion Reed 1-5, David Moore 1-(-4), QuaSheed Scott 1-(-5), Austin Larrimore 1-(-14), Team 1-(-23).
PASSING — A: Beauford 4-6-1-85. M: Cusack 4-8-1-53.
RECEIVING — A: Navi Marshall 2-47, Martico Jackson 1-36, Antonio Harrison 1-2. M: Crawford 3-45, Bethea 1-8.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!