MONDAY'S PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Lee Central boys basketball upset South Flroence

FLORENCE, S.C. — Tomisaac Newkirk hit the game-winning shot at the buzzer to lead Lee Central's boys' basketball team to a 41-39 win over South Florence on Monday's Day 1 of the Turkey Shootout at West Florence High School.
Nakia Johnson led the Stallions with a team-high 12 points. South Florence’s Khristian Bruce scored a game-high 18.
LEE CENTRAL (41)
Holmes 5, Brisbon 5, Hickman 9, Nakia Johnson 12, Bradley 7, Newkirk 2.
SOUTH FLORENCE (39)
Khristian Bruce 18, Brown 3, Tre McElveen 10, McMillan 3, Dickens 5.
West Florence 55
Cheraw 40
FLORENCE, S.C. — West Florence’s Valerian Bruce scored a game-high 21 points., followed by Bryson Graves with 14.
Cheraw’s Devin Gillespie led the team with 11.
CHERAW (40)
Hinson 7, Cauthen 9, Devin Gillespie 11, Ellerbe 4, Brown 5, Scott 2.
WEST FLORENCE (55)
Bridges 4, Valerian Bruce 21, Curry 1, Dozier 5, Goodman 6, Bryson Graves 14, Taylor 4.
Darlington 65
Latta 43
FLORENCE, S.C. — Darlington’s Qua’Liek Lewis scored a game-high 16 points.
Teammates Kennan Dubose added 12 points, followed by Dominic Cotton with 10.
LATTA (43)
Jones 1, Bryant 7, Tydrecik DeBerry 16, Griffin 2, D.J. Griffin 13, McGrit 2.
DARLINGTON (65)
Keenan Dubose 12, Isaac 6, Qua’Liek Lewis 16, Keith 4, Green 5, Jordan 2, Taylor 4, Williams 4, Wingate 2, Dominic Cotton 10.
Marlboro County 63
Mullins 52
FLORENCE, S.C. — Marlboro County’s Kieren Leviner scored a game-high 19 points. Temamate Nori Adams added 13.
Mullins’ Johnell Sindab scored a team-high 18.
MULLINS (52)
Watson 5, Johnell Sindab 18, Syree Livingston 7, Frazier 7, Hayes 4, Sanders 4, Torres 5.
MARLBORO COUNTY (63)
Bostic 2, Nori Adams 13, Kieren Leviner 19, Leach 3, Barfield 2, Brown 9, Alford 9, Adams 8.
Fox Creek 58
Laurence Manning 50
LEXINGTON, S.C. — Laurence Manning’s Bryce Acord scored a game-high 16 points at the Lake Murray Tip-Off Classic at Lexington High School. He was followed by Aaron Medley with 12, and Brandon King with 11.
Wilson 72
Midland Valley 40
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Wilson’s Will Thompson scored a game-high 16 points at the Capital Classic at Columbia High School.
Teammates Zandae Butler and Merel Burgess scored 11 each.
WILSON (72)
Zandae Butler 11, Daniels 2, Brown 5, Dominick Jones 10, Will Thompson 16, J.Brown 6, Douglas 3, Lynch 6, Merel Burgess 11.
Trinity Collegiate 92
Hannah-Pamplico 19
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Trinity Collegiate’s Taevean Famutimi-Brown scored a game-high 16 points at the Carolina Forest Tournament. Teammate Xavier Thaggard added 14.
Hannah-Pamplico’s Cyrus Ellison scored a team-high eight.
TRINITY COLLEGIATE (92)
Bessanty Saragba 11, Edwards 4, Lebron Thomas 12, Taevean Famutimi-Brown 16, Ryan Djoussa 12, Doviltis 9, Muldowney 8, Thompson 4, Gregory 2, Xavier Thaggard 14.
HANNAH-PAMPLICO (19)
Poston 2, Eaddy 2, Jenkins 2, Cyrus Ellison 8, Graham 3, McNeil 2.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
East Clarendon 66
Scott’s Branch 26
SUMMERTON, S.C. — East Clarendon’s Talaysia Cooper had a triple-double with a game-high 19 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists to as the Wolverines won the Zaxby’s Tip-Off Classic at Scott’s Branch High School.
Teammate Liberty Whack added 14 points and 11 rebounds.
EAST CLARENDON (66)
Talaysia Cooper 19, Liberty Whack 14, Nakedra McElveen 14, White 8, LLyod 4, Floyd 4, Rush 3.
Marlboro Academy 44
Carvers Bay 38
HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Marlboro Academy’s Mattiel Liles and Claire Carmicheal each scored a team-high 15 points at the Green Sea Floyds Tournament.
Carvers Bay’s Jercel Geathers scored a game-high 23.
CARVERS BAY (38)
Morris 1, Davis 4, Staggers 1, Graham 9, Jercel Geathers 23.
MARLBORO ACADEMY (44)
Kessler 2, Mattie Liles 15, Brigman 6, Jacobs 6, Claire Carmichael 15.
Fox Creek 45
Hannah-Pamplico 26
GREEN SEA, S.C. — Hannah-Pamplico’s Jayla Graham scored a team-high 12 points.
HANNAH-PAMPLICO (26)
Jayla Graham 12, Williams 4, Hacker 2, Wilson 2, I.Davis 6.
LATE SATURDAY
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
East Clarendon 60
Socastee 49
SUMMERTON, S.C. — Cooper scored a game-high 27 points and grabbed 11 rebounds at the Zaxby’s Tip-Off at Scott’s Branch.
Teammate Liberty Whack added 11 points.
EAST CLARENDON (60)
Talaysia Cooper 27, Liberty Whack 11, Rush 6, McElveen 6, White 6, LLyod 4.
Hannah-Pamplico 41
Andrews 36
GREEN SEA, S.C. — Hannah-Pamplico’s Hilary Williams scored a team-high 17 points. Graham added 10 points.
HANNAH-PAMPLICO (41)
Hilary Williams 17, Jayla Graham 10, Hackey 4, Wilson 4, Turner 2, Kelly 4.
Carolina Forest 58
Marlboro Academy 23
GREEN SEA, S.C. — Carmicheal scored a team-high 14 points.
MARLBORO ACADEMY (23)
Liles 8, Hopkins 1, Claire Carmicheal 14.
Northwoods Academy 45
Marlboro County 27
HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Marlboro County’s LaNiyah Peguero scored a team-high 11 points.
MARLBORO COUNTY (27)
McQueen 7, LaNiyah Peguero 11, Barfield 5, Issac 4.
Hartsville 68
Columbia 16
HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Hartsville’s Aletrice Benjamin scored a team-high 14 points.
Teammate Saleese Kind added 10.
HARTSVILLE (68)
Dawson 9, Aletrice Benjamin 14, Mitchell 6, Segars 2, Saleese Kind 10, Fisher 6, Johnson 8, Scott 8, A.Kind 3.
OTHER SCORE: Trinity Collegiate beat Denmark Olar 80-15.
BOYS' BASKETBALL
Kingstree 61
Timmonsville 44
SUMMERTON, S.C. — KIngstree’s Damarion Elmore scored a game-high 14 points. Teammate Roderick Stacey added 11 points.
Timmonsville’s Jamison Wilds scored a team-high 12 points, followed by Ralph Boston with 10.
KINGSTREE (61)
J.Dorsey 6, M.Dorsey 8, Nesmith 6, Wilson 2, Damarion Elmore 14, Roderick Stacey 11, Fulton 2, D.Elmore 5, J.Cason 4, R.Cason 3.
TIMMONSVILLE (44)
Ralph Boston 10, Echols 8, Spann 8, Jamison Wilds 12, Joe 2, James 4.
Other Scores: Johnsonville beat Georgetown 53-25. Socastee beat Carvers Bay 72-65.
LATE FRIDAY
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Northwood Academy 49
Hartsville 44
HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Benjamin scored a team-high 13 points.
HARTSVILLE (44)
A.Kind 4, Fisher 6, S.Kind 6, Mitchell 6, Aletrice Benjamin 13, Davis 9.
East Clarendon 44
Battery Creek 26
SUMMERTON, S.C. — Cooper scored a game-high 20 points.
HARTSVILLE (44)
Talaysia Cooper 20, White 8, Whack 6, McElveen 6, Lloyd 4.
Loris 53
Hannah-Pamplico 25
GREEN SEA, S.C. — Hannah-Pamplico’s Jakera Wilson scored a team-high nine points.
HANNAH-PAMPLICO (25)
Williams 3, Lowder 2, Graham 6, Hacker 2, Jakera Wilson 9, Kelly 1, S. Davis 2
BOYS' BASKETBALL: Waccamaw beat Johnsonville 47-27.