MONDAY'S PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Lee Central boys basketball upset South Flroence
Monday's Prep Basketball Roundup

MONDAY'S PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Lee Central boys basketball upset South Flroence

_A9_9202.jpg

Action from Monday's first-round game between South Florence and Lee Central in the Turkey Shootout at West Florence High School.

 WILLIAM HESTER/SPECIAL TO THE MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. — Tomisaac Newkirk hit the game-winning shot at the buzzer to lead Lee Central's boys' basketball team to a 41-39 win over South Florence on Monday's Day 1 of the Turkey Shootout at West Florence High School.

Nakia Johnson led the Stallions with a team-high 12 points. South Florence’s Khristian Bruce scored a game-high 18.

LEE CENTRAL (41)

Holmes 5, Brisbon 5, Hickman 9, Nakia Johnson 12, Bradley 7, Newkirk 2.

SOUTH FLORENCE (39)

Khristian Bruce 18, Brown 3, Tre McElveen 10, McMillan 3, Dickens 5.

West Florence 55

Cheraw 40

FLORENCE, S.C. — West Florence’s Valerian Bruce scored a game-high 21 points., followed by Bryson Graves with 14.

Cheraw’s Devin Gillespie led the team with 11.

CHERAW (40)

Hinson 7, Cauthen 9, Devin Gillespie 11, Ellerbe 4, Brown 5, Scott 2.

WEST FLORENCE (55)

Bridges 4, Valerian Bruce 21, Curry 1, Dozier 5, Goodman 6, Bryson Graves 14,  Taylor 4.

Darlington 65

Latta 43

FLORENCE, S.C. — Darlington’s Qua’Liek Lewis scored a game-high 16 points.

Teammates Kennan Dubose added 12 points, followed by Dominic Cotton with 10.

LATTA (43)

Jones 1, Bryant 7, Tydrecik DeBerry 16, Griffin 2, D.J. Griffin 13, McGrit 2.

DARLINGTON (65)

Keenan Dubose 12, Isaac 6, Qua’Liek Lewis 16, Keith 4, Green 5, Jordan 2, Taylor 4, Williams 4, Wingate 2, Dominic Cotton 10.

Marlboro County 63

Mullins 52

FLORENCE, S.C. — Marlboro County’s Kieren Leviner scored a game-high 19 points. Temamate Nori Adams added 13.

Mullins’ Johnell Sindab scored a team-high 18.

MULLINS (52)

Watson 5, Johnell Sindab 18, Syree Livingston 7, Frazier 7, Hayes 4, Sanders 4, Torres 5.

MARLBORO COUNTY (63)

Bostic 2, Nori Adams 13, Kieren Leviner 19, Leach 3, Barfield 2, Brown 9, Alford 9, Adams 8.

Fox Creek 58

Laurence Manning 50

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Laurence Manning’s Bryce Acord scored a game-high 16 points at the Lake Murray Tip-Off Classic at Lexington High School. He was followed by Aaron Medley with 12, and Brandon King with 11.

Wilson 72

Midland Valley 40

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Wilson’s Will Thompson scored a game-high 16 points at the Capital Classic at Columbia High School.

Teammates Zandae Butler and Merel Burgess scored 11 each.

WILSON (72)

Zandae Butler 11, Daniels 2, Brown 5, Dominick Jones 10, Will Thompson 16, J.Brown 6, Douglas 3, Lynch 6, Merel Burgess 11.

Trinity Collegiate 92

Hannah-Pamplico 19

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Trinity Collegiate’s Taevean Famutimi-Brown scored a game-high 16 points at the Carolina Forest Tournament. Teammate Xavier Thaggard added 14.

Hannah-Pamplico’s Cyrus Ellison scored a team-high eight.

TRINITY COLLEGIATE (92)

Bessanty Saragba 11, Edwards 4, Lebron Thomas 12, Taevean Famutimi-Brown 16, Ryan Djoussa 12, Doviltis 9, Muldowney 8, Thompson 4, Gregory 2, Xavier Thaggard 14.

HANNAH-PAMPLICO (19)

Poston 2, Eaddy 2, Jenkins 2, Cyrus Ellison 8, Graham 3, McNeil 2.

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

East Clarendon 66

Scott’s Branch 26

SUMMERTON, S.C. — East Clarendon’s Talaysia Cooper had a triple-double with a game-high 19 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists to as the Wolverines won the Zaxby’s Tip-Off Classic at Scott’s Branch High School.

Teammate Liberty Whack added 14 points and 11 rebounds.

EAST CLARENDON (66)

Talaysia Cooper 19, Liberty Whack 14, Nakedra McElveen 14, White 8, LLyod 4, Floyd 4, Rush 3.

Marlboro Academy 44

Carvers Bay 38

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Marlboro Academy’s Mattiel Liles and Claire Carmicheal each scored a team-high 15 points at the Green Sea Floyds Tournament.

Carvers Bay’s Jercel Geathers scored a game-high 23.

CARVERS BAY (38)

Morris 1, Davis 4, Staggers 1, Graham 9, Jercel Geathers 23.

MARLBORO ACADEMY (44)

Kessler 2, Mattie Liles 15, Brigman 6, Jacobs 6, Claire Carmichael 15.

Fox Creek 45

Hannah-Pamplico 26

GREEN SEA, S.C. — Hannah-Pamplico’s Jayla Graham scored a team-high 12 points.

HANNAH-PAMPLICO (26)

Jayla Graham 12, Williams 4, Hacker 2, Wilson 2, I.Davis 6.

LATE SATURDAY

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

East Clarendon 60

Socastee 49

SUMMERTON, S.C. — Cooper scored a game-high 27 points and grabbed 11 rebounds at the Zaxby’s Tip-Off at Scott’s Branch.

Teammate Liberty Whack added 11 points.

EAST CLARENDON (60)

Talaysia Cooper 27, Liberty Whack 11, Rush 6, McElveen 6, White 6, LLyod 4.

Hannah-Pamplico 41

Andrews 36

GREEN SEA, S.C. — Hannah-Pamplico’s Hilary Williams scored a team-high 17 points. Graham added 10 points.

HANNAH-PAMPLICO (41)

Hilary Williams 17, Jayla Graham 10, Hackey 4, Wilson 4, Turner 2, Kelly 4.

Carolina Forest 58

Marlboro Academy 23

GREEN SEA, S.C. — Carmicheal scored a team-high 14 points.

MARLBORO ACADEMY (23)

Liles 8, Hopkins 1, Claire Carmicheal 14.

Northwoods Academy 45

Marlboro County 27

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Marlboro County’s LaNiyah Peguero scored a team-high 11 points.

MARLBORO COUNTY (27)

McQueen 7, LaNiyah Peguero 11, Barfield 5, Issac 4.

Hartsville 68

Columbia 16

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Hartsville’s Aletrice Benjamin scored a team-high 14 points.

Teammate Saleese Kind added 10.

HARTSVILLE (68)

Dawson 9, Aletrice Benjamin 14, Mitchell 6, Segars 2, Saleese Kind 10, Fisher 6, Johnson 8, Scott 8, A.Kind 3.

OTHER SCORE: Trinity Collegiate beat Denmark Olar 80-15.

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Kingstree 61

Timmonsville 44

SUMMERTON, S.C. — KIngstree’s Damarion Elmore scored a game-high 14 points. Teammate Roderick Stacey added 11 points.

Timmonsville’s Jamison Wilds scored a team-high 12 points, followed by Ralph Boston with 10.

KINGSTREE (61)

J.Dorsey 6, M.Dorsey 8, Nesmith 6, Wilson 2, Damarion Elmore 14, Roderick Stacey 11, Fulton 2, D.Elmore 5, J.Cason 4, R.Cason 3.

TIMMONSVILLE (44)

Ralph Boston 10, Echols 8, Spann 8, Jamison Wilds 12, Joe 2, James 4.

Other Scores: Johnsonville beat Georgetown 53-25. Socastee beat Carvers Bay 72-65.

LATE FRIDAY

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Northwood Academy 49

Hartsville 44

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Benjamin scored a team-high 13 points.

HARTSVILLE (44)

A.Kind 4, Fisher 6, S.Kind 6, Mitchell 6, Aletrice Benjamin 13, Davis 9.

East Clarendon 44

Battery Creek 26

SUMMERTON, S.C. — Cooper scored a game-high 20 points.

HARTSVILLE (44)

Talaysia Cooper 20, White 8, Whack 6, McElveen 6, Lloyd 4.

Loris 53

Hannah-Pamplico 25

GREEN SEA, S.C. — Hannah-Pamplico’s Jakera Wilson scored a team-high nine points.

HANNAH-PAMPLICO (25)

Williams 3, Lowder 2, Graham 6, Hacker 2, Jakera Wilson 9, Kelly 1, S. Davis 2

BOYS' BASKETBALL: Waccamaw beat Johnsonville 47-27.

 

