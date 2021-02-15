MONDAY'S PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Marion advance to Region 7-2A girls title game

LATTA, S.C. — Tonaja Lester scored a team-high 17 points to lead Marion's girls to a 64-51 win at Latta in Monday's Region 7-2A girls tournament semifinals.
Teammate Destiny Allen added 15 points.
Latta’s Makayla Legette scored a game-high 20, followed by Moya McDuffie with 11 points. McDuffie ends her career with 1,228 career points.
M 18;10;14;22— 64
L 3;18;13;17— 51
MARION (64)
Destiny Allen 15, Moody 7, Ka’Nyiah Davis 10, Kimmie Barnes 14, Tonaja Barnes 17, B. Timmons 1.
LATTA (51)
Moya McDuffie 11, Makayla Legette 20, Bethea 8, Godon 4, McFadden 5, A.Berry 3.
Kingstree 57
Mullins 32
KINGSTREE, S.C. — Kingstree’s Takiya McGee scored a game-high 31 points, followed by Destinee Goodwin with 10.
Mullins’ Jen’Lea Nichols scored a team-high 23.
M 13;5;6;8— 32
K 19;12;11;115— 57
MULLINS (32)
Jen’Lea Nichols 23, Marion 2, Williamson 2, Morelos 5.
KINGSTREE (57)
Takiya McGee 31, Montgomery 2, Dukes 8, Murphy 2, McKnight 2, Destinee Goodwin 10, Barr 2.
East Clarendon 71
C.E. Murray 20
TURBEVILLE, S.C. — East Clarendon’s Talaysia Cooper finished with a game-high 25 points, 14 rebounds and 13 assists.
Teammate Hayden White added 17 points and Liberty Whack contributed 14 points and grabbed 14 rebounds.
CEM 6;2;2;10— 20
EC 25;24;15;7— 71
C.E. MURRAY (20)
Jhazia Lewis 8, Singletary 6, Calvary 2, Frazier 2, Taylor 2.
EAST CLARENDON (71)
Talaysia Cooper 25, Hayden White 17, Liberty Whack 14, W.McElveen 3, Ruch 2, N.McElveen 2, Wingard 2, Llyod 2, Floyd 2, Fleming 2.
Lamar 65
Green Sea Floyds 32
LAMAR, S.C. — Lamar’s Heidi Anderson scored a game-high 18 points, followed by teammate Lakayla Peoples with 11 and JaShyia Ham with 10.
The Silver Foxes improve to 7-2 overall, 5-1 Region 5-A and will travel to Whale Branch in the first round of the Class A state playoffs on Feb. 23 a time to be announced.
GSF 7;8;7;10— 32
L 18;15;23;9— 65
LAMAR (65)
Lakayla Peoples 11, Stephens 8, Robinson 8, Heidi anderson 18, Ja’Shyia Ham 10, Hodges 6, Daniel 2, White 2.
Florence Christian 43
Wilson Hall 32
DILLON, S.C. — Florence Christian’s Mary Margaret Sterling and Kylie Stewart each scored a team-high 10 points.
WH 6;6;11;9— 32
FCS 12;11;10;10— 43
FLORENCE CHRISTIAN (43)
Mary Margart Sterling 10, Broach 7, Feagin 5, Brown 6, Eason 5, Kylie Stewart 10.
Carolina Academy 35
Christian Academy 29
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Carolina Academy’s Ruby Kate Amos scored a team-high 11 points.
CAA 7;11;4;13— 35
CHA 7;7;11;4— 29
CAROLINA ACADEMY (35)
Welch 2, Ruby Kate Amos 11, Turner 6, Weaver 3, Epps 6, Timmons 5, Abuita 2.
OTHER SCORES: York Prep defeated Chesterfield 61-58.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Mullins 68
Kingstree 66
MULLINS, S.C. — Mullins’ Johnell Sindab scored a game-high 25 points, followed by Malachi Watson added 12 points.
Kingstree’s Hakeem Barr and C.J. Faulton each scored a team-high 13 points.
K 16;4;24;22— 66
M 25;15;16;14— 68
KINGSTREE (66)
C.J. Faulton 13, Davis 1, Hakeem Barr 13, Stacy 8, K.Wilson 10, J.Cason 7, R.Cason 10.
MULLINS (68)
Johnell Sidnab 25, Tisdale 9, Robinson 2, J.Hayes 8, Jones 2, Livingston 2, Malach Watson 12, Campbell 4, T.Hayes 2
Christian Academy 55
Carolina Academy 52
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Carolina Academy’s Matthew Joye scored a team-high 16 points, followed by Matt Gaskins with 12.
CAROLINA ACADEMY (52)
Castles 9, Matt Gaskins 12, Wilder 3, Smith 6, Brown 6, Matthew Joye 16.