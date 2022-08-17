Mooney, Wilson excited to show what they can do

FLORENCE, S.C. – Wilson reached the playoffs in Rodney Mooney’s first year as coach. His expectations are higher this season.

“Since we lost that playoff game to South Aiken last year, we’ve had a lot of guys who have been buying into what our staff is selling, and our new culture in what we’re trying to get Wilson to become,” Mooney said. “I’m excited to see their hard work come to fruition and see what we can get out of it.”

Mooney, who was hired not long before 2021’s spring practice, had a full year to prepare his team for this fall.

“One thing I told my staff was I knew there were things that had to be corrected last year, but we couldn’t correct them during the season,” said Mooney, whose team was 1-8 last year. “And with me being a big offseason guy, I knew that as soon as we got done with last season, now we could get things incorporated. Now, I feel really good about the direction our program is going in. About this time last year, I’d say we had 40-42 kids working out every day. Now, it’s an average of about 101 every day.”

OFFENSE

Last year’s quarterback quandary is not something Mooney wants to have again. The starter will be Bryan McCartt or Timmonsville transfer Tremel Echols.

“Bryan has had a year in our system, and he’ll be a junior,” Mooney said. “Bryan had a really good spring, and he had a really good summer. He has grasped a pretty good hold of what we want to do, offensively. He has come a long way. And, (Echols) has done a good job picking the offense up. He has a cannon of an arm, to say the least.”

Mooney won’t waste time naming a starter.

“Both have done some really good things this summer,” he said. “But I’m probably going to soon make a decision on who’s going to be our Week Zero starter (Aug. 19 at Aynor). Both have their strengths that are good for our players. But it comes down to the guy who can earn the players’ trust the most: The guy on Friday nights when he has the ball in his hands, the guys look at him and they feel good about following him.”

Zavian Scipio, Ti’monti Emanuel and Rondell Law will be featured at running back.

“We’ve got three really good guys who are a mixture of grades, a mixture of abilities. And, they are all really good,” Mooney said. “It’s an open competition right now, to be honest with you. All three will see carries on Friday nights.”

Mooney is happy with how Scipio has progressed.

“(Scipio) has great vision,” Mooney said. “He also starts for us at linebacker. He has great vision; he’s short and stocky and has been great in the weight room. He’s a 4.5 (40-yard dash) guy. Last year, we needed him more at linebacker, so he didn’t get to be a running back too much. He’ll be at running back a lot more this year.”

Zandae Butler will headline the Tiger receiving corps.

“Zandae is not only one of the best receivers in our area and our region, he’s one of the top receivers in the state,” Mooney said. “I’ll put his ability up against anybody. Zandae has great ball skills with his toughness, physicality and route running. He doesn’t mind catching the ball across the middle. And, he doesn’t mind going deep and outrunning you and then making the play.”

Jyron Waiters will also be one to watch.

“(Waiters) is great; he’s a guy who is a year younger than Zandae, but he’s athletically and competitively as good as Zandae,” Mooney said. “He’s fast and loves to compete. With those two guys at receiver, we’re going to be really good, there.”

In the trenches, O’Neal Anderson and Marquez Harrison will be crucial.

“(Anderson) is a guy you know when our line isn’t doing well in practice, he can get those guys back right,” Mooney said. “And (Harrison) has shown leadership that has become exceptional. Marquez is physical; he’s a guy when he gets his hands on you, he can punish you.”

DEFENSE

Kito Douglas and Brandon James will help anchor the Tigers’ defensive line.

“(Douglas) runs exceptionally well and has a nose for the football and loves to hit,” Mooney said. “And (James) had a great spring game. He has really good hands and does a good job getting off of blocks to be a great pass rusher.”

Chance Cummings, meanwhile, looks to have an outstanding year at linebacker.

“We transitioned him from the defensive line back to middle linebacker,” Mooney said. “Chance had the best spring out of any of our players. He’s exceptionally physical. He can run; there are many times he’s running down the outside zone from the backside. He has a nose for the football and has really good hands.”

Jaylen Brown returns as the lone starter from last year’s secondary.

“(Brown) did some really good things for us last year,” Mooney said. “He’s going to be a guy we’re expecting to lead us in all the right ways and anchor things down in the secondary.”

SPECIAL TEAMS

Eli Chapman returns as the Tigers’ kicker and punter.

“After this season, Eli will become a big-time recruit,” Mooney said. “He’s left-footed and has great range. And, he can kick field goals consistently from 40-45 yards. He has put on about 15 pounds of really good muscle. Honestly, I think he’s possibly going to be the best kicker in our region. We’re going to be leaning on him.”