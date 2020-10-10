MORNING NEWS PREP FOOTBALL POLL, OCT. 10, 2020

RANK/TEAM RECORD PTS PRV
1. DILLON (1-0) 40 1
Last Game: Won 40-34 over Aynor on Oct. 2.
Next Game: Friday at Georgetown.
2. LAKE VIEW (3-0) 36 T-2
Last Game: Won 30-20 over Johnsonville.
Next Game: Friday vs. Timmonsville.
3. CHERAW (1-0) 31 5
Last Game: Won 42-14 over Buford on Sept. 24.
Next Game: Friday vs. North Central.
4. WEST FLORENCE (2-1) 26 T-2
Last Game: Lost 44-14 at Myrtle Beach.
Next Game: Friday at Conway.
5. LAMAR (1-0) 24 4
Last Game: Lost 20-12 at St. James.
Next Game: Friday at C.A. Johnson.
6. HARTSVILLE (1-2) 15 T-10
Last Game: Won 30-13 at Fort Mill.
Next Game: Friday vs. Myrtle Beach.
7. JOHNSONVILLE (2-1) 12 T-6.
Last Game: Lost 30-20 vs. Lake View.
Next Game: Friday vs. Green Sea Floyds.
8. PEE DEE ACADEMY (7-0) 11 8
Last Game: Won 14-7 over Spartanburg Christian.
Next Game: Friday vs. Dillon Christian.
9. CARVERS BAY (3-0) 9 NR
Last Game: Won 13-7 over East Clarendon.
Next Game: Friday vs. Hannah-Pamplico.
10. LAKE CITY (2-1) 7 T-6
Last Game: Lost 48-20 to Camden.
Next Game: Friday at Marlboro County.
