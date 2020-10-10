 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MORNING NEWS PREP FOOTBALL POLL, OCT. 10, 2020
0 comments
top story

MORNING NEWS PREP FOOTBALL POLL, OCT. 10, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
fmn football logo

RANK/TEAM RECORD PTS PRV

1. DILLON (1-0) 40 1

Last Game: Won 40-34 over Aynor on Oct. 2.

Next Game: Friday at Georgetown.

2. LAKE VIEW (3-0) 36 T-2

Last Game: Won 30-20 over Johnsonville.

Next Game: Friday vs. Timmonsville.

3. CHERAW (1-0) 31 5

Last Game: Won 42-14 over Buford on Sept. 24.

Next Game: Friday vs. North Central.

4. WEST FLORENCE (2-1) 26 T-2

Last Game: Lost 44-14 at Myrtle Beach.

Next Game: Friday at Conway.

5. LAMAR (1-0) 24 4

Last Game: Lost 20-12 at St. James.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Next Game: Friday at C.A. Johnson.

6. HARTSVILLE (1-2) 15 T-10

Last Game: Won 30-13 at Fort Mill.

Next Game: Friday vs. Myrtle Beach.

7. JOHNSONVILLE (2-1) 12 T-6.

Last Game: Lost 30-20 vs. Lake View.

Next Game: Friday vs. Green Sea Floyds.

8. PEE DEE ACADEMY (7-0) 11 8

Last Game: Won 14-7 over Spartanburg Christian.

Next Game: Friday vs. Dillon Christian.

9. CARVERS BAY (3-0) 9 NR

Last Game: Won 13-7 over East Clarendon.

Next Game: Friday vs. Hannah-Pamplico.

10. LAKE CITY (2-1) 7 T-6

Last Game: Lost 48-20 to Camden.

Next Game: Friday at Marlboro County.

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert