Morning News Prep Football Poll, Oct. 16, 2021

RANK/TEAM RECORD PTS PVS

1 SOUTH FLORENCE (7-1) 40 1

LAST GAME: Won 28-21 over Hartsville this past Friday.

NEXT GAME: Hosts Myrtle Beach next Friday.

2. DILLON (5-0) 36 2

LAST GAME: Won 54-13 this past Friday over Georgetown.

NEXT GAME: TBA

3. MARION (7-0) 30 3

LAST GAME: Won 37-21 this past Friday over Andrews.

NEXT GAME: At East Clarendon this Friday.

4. WEST FLORENCE (5-2) 26 T-4

LAST GAME: Won 35-9 this past Friday over North Myrtle Beach.

NEXT GAME: This Friday at Darlington.

5. LAMAR (5-2) 25 T-6

LAST GAME: Won 24-16 this past Friday over CA Johnson.