Morning News Prep Football Poll, Oct. 16, 2021
Morning News Prep Football Poll, Oct. 16, 2021

RANK/TEAM RECORD PTS PVS

1 SOUTH FLORENCE (7-1) 40 1

LAST GAME: Won 28-21 over Hartsville this past Friday.

NEXT GAME: Hosts Myrtle Beach next Friday.

2. DILLON (5-0) 36 2

LAST GAME: Won 54-13 this past Friday over Georgetown.

NEXT GAME: TBA

3. MARION (7-0) 30 3

LAST GAME: Won 37-21 this past Friday over Andrews.

NEXT GAME: At East Clarendon this Friday.

4. WEST FLORENCE (5-2) 26 T-4

LAST GAME: Won 35-9 this past Friday over North Myrtle Beach.

NEXT GAME: This Friday at Darlington.

5. LAMAR (5-2) 25 T-6

LAST GAME: Won 24-16 this past Friday over CA Johnson.

NEXT GAME: Hosts Aynor this Thursday.

6. LAKE VIEW (6-2) 19 T-6

LAST GAME: Won 32-12 this past Friday over Timmonsville.

NEXT GAME: Hosts Waccamaw this Friday.

7. TRINITY COLLEGIATE (7-1) 17 9

LAST GAME: Won 52-21 this past Friday over Heathwood Hall.

NEXT GAME: At Laurence Manning Academy this Friday.

8. CHERAW (4-3) 9 T-10

LAST GAME: Lost 21-7 this past Friday to Andrew Jackson.

NEXT GAME: Hosts North Central this Friday.

9. WILLIAMSBURG ACADEMY (6-0) 8 T-10

LAST GAME: Won 60-6 this past Friday over The King’s Academy.

NEXT GAME: At The Carolina Academy this Friday.

10. LEE CENTRAL (4-2) 7 NR

LAST GAME: Won 36-7 Thursday over Latta.

NEXT GAME: TBA

