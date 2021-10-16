Morning News Prep Football Poll, Oct. 16, 2021

RANK/TEAM RECORD PTS PVS
1 SOUTH FLORENCE (7-1) 40 1
LAST GAME: Won 28-21 over Hartsville this past Friday.
NEXT GAME: Hosts Myrtle Beach next Friday.
2. DILLON (5-0) 36 2
LAST GAME: Won 54-13 this past Friday over Georgetown.
NEXT GAME: TBA
3. MARION (7-0) 30 3
LAST GAME: Won 37-21 this past Friday over Andrews.
NEXT GAME: At East Clarendon this Friday.
4. WEST FLORENCE (5-2) 26 T-4
LAST GAME: Won 35-9 this past Friday over North Myrtle Beach.
NEXT GAME: This Friday at Darlington.
5. LAMAR (5-2) 25 T-6
LAST GAME: Won 24-16 this past Friday over CA Johnson.
NEXT GAME: Hosts Aynor this Thursday.
6. LAKE VIEW (6-2) 19 T-6
LAST GAME: Won 32-12 this past Friday over Timmonsville.
NEXT GAME: Hosts Waccamaw this Friday.
7. TRINITY COLLEGIATE (7-1) 17 9
LAST GAME: Won 52-21 this past Friday over Heathwood Hall.
NEXT GAME: At Laurence Manning Academy this Friday.
8. CHERAW (4-3) 9 T-10
LAST GAME: Lost 21-7 this past Friday to Andrew Jackson.
NEXT GAME: Hosts North Central this Friday.
9. WILLIAMSBURG ACADEMY (6-0) 8 T-10
LAST GAME: Won 60-6 this past Friday over The King’s Academy.
NEXT GAME: At The Carolina Academy this Friday.
10. LEE CENTRAL (4-2) 7 NR
LAST GAME: Won 36-7 Thursday over Latta.
NEXT GAME: TBA