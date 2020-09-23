MORNING NEWS PRESEASON FOOTBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Wilson QB Zayshaun Rice thankful for first snap of 2020

But Rice knows he has to do more than be ready himself.

“I’ve got to get my teammates ready and let them see that I am the leader that’s going to take them into those games,” Rice said.

But Howard thinks Rice can take the team even higher. And all Rice has to be is himself.

“I just need Zayshaun to be who he is,” Howard said. “I think he’s learned that as long as he is in the offense, given his skillset, he’ll be successful. He knows the talent we have on this team, and he’s very confident he can give the ball to several others, and they have the chance to make that big play. That alone will lead to the type of season that he’s expecting and also lead to the personal goals I’m sure he has.”

And one key to that is being the best he can be despite not getting to put back on shoulder pads between the end of last season and Sept. 8.

“Mentally and physically, I’ve worked to get in even better shape and be more alert, mentally,” Rice said. “I understand offenses a lot better now, because I know where the ball needs to go, and that’s a big part of our offense.”

Thanks to Howard, Rice is exactly where he needs to be in terms of progress.

“(Howard) is honestly like a father figure to me,” Rice said. “He’s done a lot to keep me focused on the tasks at hand throughout the years. He’s really pushed me to be what I need to be, and he’s gotten me through everything that made me even better on the field these past two or three years.”

