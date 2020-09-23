MORNING NEWS PRESEASON FOOTBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Wilson QB Zayshaun Rice thankful for first snap of 2020

FLORENCE, S.C. – Zayshaun Rice can’t wait until that first snap to the 2020 season, a snap he once feared would never come.
“Honestly, that first snap is going to mean so much to me, because that’s going to be my very last first snap in high school,” Rice said. “It’ll be the best snap of my life, honestly.”
After an ongoing pandemic that wreaked havoc on the SCHSL football scene, pushing its regular-season start to Friday, Rice wants to play.
He needs to play.
It’s more about the chance to lead the Tigers to a third city championship in four years, a chance to lead the Tigers to their first state championship since 2007.
It’s his chance to have fun. It’s his chance to share fellowship with his on-field brothers.
That’s because the Morning News Preseason Football Player of the Year knows it’s his time to lead. Tigers coach Derek Howard has, by now, had that talk with him.
“He’s expecting me to be the biggest leader out there, so I have to step up. That’s what he’s expecting from me,” said Rice, who was last fall’s Morning News Football Player of the Year after passing for 2,395 yards and 29 touchdowns in addition to running for 814 yards and eight more TDs.
But Rice knows he has to do more than be ready himself.
“I’ve got to get my teammates ready and let them see that I am the leader that’s going to take them into those games,” Rice said.
But Howard thinks Rice can take the team even higher. And all Rice has to be is himself.
“I just need Zayshaun to be who he is,” Howard said. “I think he’s learned that as long as he is in the offense, given his skillset, he’ll be successful. He knows the talent we have on this team, and he’s very confident he can give the ball to several others, and they have the chance to make that big play. That alone will lead to the type of season that he’s expecting and also lead to the personal goals I’m sure he has.”
And one key to that is being the best he can be despite not getting to put back on shoulder pads between the end of last season and Sept. 8.
“Mentally and physically, I’ve worked to get in even better shape and be more alert, mentally,” Rice said. “I understand offenses a lot better now, because I know where the ball needs to go, and that’s a big part of our offense.”
Thanks to Howard, Rice is exactly where he needs to be in terms of progress.
“(Howard) is honestly like a father figure to me,” Rice said. “He’s done a lot to keep me focused on the tasks at hand throughout the years. He’s really pushed me to be what I need to be, and he’s gotten me through everything that made me even better on the field these past two or three years.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!