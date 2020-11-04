Much at stake in latest West Florence-South Florence game

FLORENCE, S.C. — A West Florence win, and the Knights are in.

The SCHSL Class 4A playoffs, that is, as an at-large seed, if coach Jody Jenerette’s Knights beat rival South Florence at Memorial Stadium. With a 4-2 record — with West’s losses on the road at No. 2 North Myrtle Beach and third-ranked Myrtle Beach — the Knights certainly appear deserving of that.

“There ain’t no doubt,” Jenerette said. “If that re’sume’ ain’t good enough, you need to take a look at the playoffs again.”

But first, there are four quarters to play against the Bruins in their final matchup at Memorial Stadium (they’ll have their own stadiums in 2021). With the city championship at stake, Jenerette simply wants his team to put the focus where he thinks it should be:

On the Knights.

“We’re worrying only about us,” Jenerette said. “It seems like every time we talk about the opponent, we don’t play well. So, we’re trying to keep it as low key as we can on the rivalry. Besides, there are so many things we need to get better at. But if we take care of ourselves, we’ll be fine.”