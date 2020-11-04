Much at stake in latest West Florence-South Florence game

FLORENCE, S.C. — A West Florence win, and the Knights are in.
The SCHSL Class 4A playoffs, that is, as an at-large seed, if coach Jody Jenerette’s Knights beat rival South Florence at Memorial Stadium. With a 4-2 record — with West’s losses on the road at No. 2 North Myrtle Beach and third-ranked Myrtle Beach — the Knights certainly appear deserving of that.
“There ain’t no doubt,” Jenerette said. “If that re’sume’ ain’t good enough, you need to take a look at the playoffs again.”
But first, there are four quarters to play against the Bruins in their final matchup at Memorial Stadium (they’ll have their own stadiums in 2021). With the city championship at stake, Jenerette simply wants his team to put the focus where he thinks it should be:
On the Knights.
“We’re worrying only about us,” Jenerette said. “It seems like every time we talk about the opponent, we don’t play well. So, we’re trying to keep it as low key as we can on the rivalry. Besides, there are so many things we need to get better at. But if we take care of ourselves, we’ll be fine.”
The Knights have certainly done that by emphasizing more on the passing game. While running back Terry McKithen has 646 yards and five touchdowns and quarterback George Derrick Floyd has rushed for 375 and three, Floyd has also passed for 634 yards and seven more scores.
And leading the way in receiving is tight end Dylan Snyder with 244 yards and four touchdowns, followed by Stephen Smalls with 157 and two.
South Florence coach Drew Marlowe is especially impressed with Snyder.
“He’s a big, athletic guy who can block and reach out and catch a pass and is athletic once he gets out in space,” Marlowe said. “He presents a challenge you don’t see much in high school — a really tough player to bring down who can also catch a pass and make something happen.”
South Florence, meanwhile, is led by sophomore quarterback LaNorris Sellers. So far this season, he has passed for 1,022 yards and seven touchdowns and rushed for 288 more and nine more scores. His key receivers are Evin Singletary with 456 receiving yards and a touchdown, followed by Parker Winfield (218, one).
“I told somebody the other day that South Florence has gotten so much better since Game 1. They’ve improved every single week,” Jenerette said. “They’re playing really well right now, LaNorris is a special player — he’s as talented a sophomore quarterback as anybody I’ve seen — and they’re just a scary team right now. I wish we would have played them three or four weeks ago, I’d feel a lot better if we did that.”
But Marlowe is also worried about the Knights’ defense, led by the likes of defensive end Semaj Johnson and defensive back Nyke Johnson.
“(Semaj Johnson) is my greatest concern,” Marlowe said. “They’re active on defense, and their schemes concern me a lot. They can go from a 3-4 to a 4-3. That’s always a challenge to prepare for when you see a team run different defenses. That changes the rules up front, and that will be a challenge for us, preparation-wise.”
When Jenerette first arrived here in 2018, he was more focused on attempts to win region and state championships. But since then, he’s learned how much pride there is in the city championship, one of which he already owns from his first year.
Now, he wants his team to have another, as well.
“With the vibe of our team and their team, and with Wilson, this is indeed a big deal,” Jenerette said. “We don’t bring it up, but it’s in the back of the players’ minds. Without a doubt, there is a lot of good football in Florence. Wilson proved that by beating Myrtle Beach earlier this season. Anytime you can finish a season beating Wilson and South Florence, that’s a good feeling, and we hope to get that feeling again Friday.”
