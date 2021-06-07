 Skip to main content
Mullins and Kingstree split doubleheader in junior legion baseball
Monday's Junior Legion

MULLINS, S.C. — Mullins and Kingstree's junior legion teams split a Monday doubleheader, with Mullins winning 5-4 in Game 1. In Game 2, Kingstree won 6-3.

In Game 1, Mullins' Miles Trussell went 1 for 1 with an RBI. Kingstree’s Boyd Casselman went 1 for 2 with an RBI of his own.

In Game 2, Billy Price went 1 for 1 with a double and three RBI for Kingstree. Mullins’ Reyn Watson went 1 for 3 with two RBI.

GAME 1

K;040;00—4;3;1

M;320;0x—5;4;1

WP: Bennett Causey (1 2/3 IP, 1 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 5 BB, 1 K). LP: Will McCutchen (1 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 0 K).

LEADING HITTERS –K:Boyd Casselman 1-2, 1 RBI. M: Colton Caulder 1-2, 2B; Miles Trussell 1-1, 1 RBI.

GAME 2

M;002;01—3;3;1

K;003;3x—6;3;2

WP: Collin Wall (4 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K). LP: Hughes Elvington (4 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K).

LEADING HITTERS –M:Reyn Watson 1-3, 2 RBI. K: Ryan Corey 2-3, 1 RBI; Billy Price 1-1, 2B, 3 RBI.

Tags

