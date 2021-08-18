Mullins Auctioneers football team eager to gain experience

MULLINS, S.C. – The Mullins Auctioneers aim to make the most of their experience for players coming off limited action last season. They only played three games.
“I like the attitude and the hustle,” Coach John Williams said of his team. “It feels great to have enough players. Last year it was rough, but this year it feels a little better. We still don’t have a little depth at certain places, but overall it’s much better than it was last year.”
Williams said his players missed valuable time due to the COVID-19 pandemic and he expects to spend most of the 2021 games developing his players and learning through game experience.
The Auctioneers have many holes to fill on both sides of the ball. The offensive line returns one starter while the defense will have to find production at linebacker and defensive line. A bit of good news is the team could have star free safety Nizail Robinson return from an offseason knee injury by midseason.
Williams called Robinson a valuable player who is a stud at the safety position and scouted heavily by recruiters. He racked up 35 tackles as a sophomore.
Offense
Williams said the plan is to be more physical.
“We want to be able to run the football on offense,” he said. “So we got a lot of young kids on offensive line who are going to have to come around for us.”
Senior offensive lineman Joey Locklear is the team’s most experienced player and is depended on as a leader.
“We’re trying to get some of these young kids ready so our guys won’t have to play both ways,” Williams said. “They’ll get better as the season rolls around.”
It appears to be running back by committee with seniors Martinez Brewton, Dorian Smith, Jamar Brown and Devante Williams getting carries. Tim Frazier Jr., Demetrius Sanders and Taymore Owens will be targets for sophomore starting quarterback Syree Livingston. The 6-foot-3 quarterback should be able to use his imposing size to his advantage and offer a different look for opponents tossing the football as a left-hander.
Offensive coordinator Kevin Hamilton said he is looking for more players to come.
“It’s great to have them back, and we always welcome them back,” Hamilton said. “They’re family, and we need all the players we can get out here.”
Hamilton said it’s going to be great not having to go into the season looking for a quarterback.
“Flash” Robinson could also see time with the football in his hands at running back and wide receiver.
“He’s the heart and soul of the team, and it’s good to have him back,” Hamilton said. “We just want him to take his time with rehab, heal-up and get ready for region play.
Senior Omarion Page returns to the team as speedy running back and kick returner. Mizohn Grooms is another athlete who can make plays on offense.
Defense
“On defense we just want to attack,” Williams said. “Want to be rushing to the football and hustling.” The defense will get a major boost if Robinson returns to form.
“With that kind of talent, it changes everything,” Williams said. “We can utilize him in certain situations. He’s a threat defensively at safety and he has been a great player for us over the years. It will be exceptional to get him back.”
Defensive coordinator Tony Nelson said he is working hard getting his defensive backs prepared while also focusing on his linebackers.
“We’re just starting from the basics,” he said. “They’re green, but they’re talented. They just need to be taught.”
Nelson said his secondary has good instincts and coachable.
Robinson and Livingston lead at the safety positions while Johnell Sindab recovered a fumble and picked off a pass in his first season as a starter at cornerback. Amir Grant could also be a welcomed newcomer at defensive back.
Senior Tyriek Hayes will look to lead the defensive line along with returning senior Dennis Pernell making plays at defensive tackle and linebacker.
Nelson said his defensive philosophy is working hard and getting to the football.
“We want 11 men to the ball at all times,” he said. “We don’t want walk and I don’t want anyone to get lazy or feel like they’re tired and start making mistakes and errors. We’re going to have to stay focused, so we’ve got to get into shape.”