Mullins Auctioneers football team eager to gain experience

MULLINS, S.C. – The Mullins Auctioneers aim to make the most of their experience for players coming off limited action last season. They only played three games.

“I like the attitude and the hustle,” Coach John Williams said of his team. “It feels great to have enough players. Last year it was rough, but this year it feels a little better. We still don’t have a little depth at certain places, but overall it’s much better than it was last year.”

Williams said his players missed valuable time due to the COVID-19 pandemic and he expects to spend most of the 2021 games developing his players and learning through game experience.

The Auctioneers have many holes to fill on both sides of the ball. The offensive line returns one starter while the defense will have to find production at linebacker and defensive line. A bit of good news is the team could have star free safety Nizail Robinson return from an offseason knee injury by midseason.

Williams called Robinson a valuable player who is a stud at the safety position and scouted heavily by recruiters. He racked up 35 tackles as a sophomore.

Offense

Williams said the plan is to be more physical.