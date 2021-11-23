Mullins Auctioneers tip-off season at Turkey Shootout

Mullins guard L.J. Sindab (2) pulls up for a jumper during Monday’s first round game against Marlboro County in the Turkey Shootout at West Florence High School.
Mullins’ Sy’Ree Livingston (10) drives to the hoop during Monday’s first round game against Marlboro County in the Turkey Shootout at West Florence High School.
Marlboro County’s Kieran Leviner flushes down a slam-dunk during game action against Mullins on Monday night. Leviner led the Bulldogs with 17 points in a 63-52 win in the opening round of the Turkey Shootout at West Florence High School.
L.J. Sindab(2) scored a game-high 18 points for Mullins during Monday’s first round game against Marlboro County in the Turkey Shootout at West Florence High School
T.J. Fladger (4) shoots a jumper for Mullins during Monday’s first round game against Marlboro County in the Turkey Shootout at West Florence High School.
Mullins’ Tavion Torres (23) leads the fastbreak during Monday’s first round game against Marlboro County in the Turkey Shootout at West Florence High School.
Marlboro County’s Kieran Leviner (20) and Nori Adams (23) defend in a 63-52 win over Mullins in the opening round of the Turkey Shootout at West Florence High School.
Lee Central forward Nakia Johnson (11) sets-up in the post during game action against South Florence in Monday’s first round of the Turkey Shootout at West Florence High School.
Point guard Jamorie Brown (0) leads the South Florence Bruins during game action against Lee Central in the Turkey Shootout at West Florence High School on November 22, 2021.
Latta battles Darlington in the opening round of the Turkey Shootout on Monday, November 22, 2021 at West Florence High School.
The Darlington Falcons soar against Latta in the opening round of the Turkey Shootout on Monday, November 22, 2021 at West Florence High School.
South Florence guard Khristian Bruce (3) scored 18-points for the Bruins during game action against Lee Central in the Turkey Shootout at West Florence High School on November 22, 2021.
South Florence Quay Dickens (20) scores inside the paint during game during game action against Lee Central in the Turkey Shootout at West Florence High School on November 22, 2021.
Lee Central forward Nakia Johnson (11) shoots a jump hook during game action against South Florence in Monday’s first round of the Turkey Shootout at West Florence High School.
Mullins Auctioneers tip-off season at Turkey Shootout
FLORENCE, S.C. — Third-year head coach Eric Troy said his Mullins Auctioneers basketball team organized their first practices a little more than a week ago but were eager to tip-off the season against solid competition with a invite to Monday’s Turkey Shootout at West Florence High School. Mullins took on defending Class 3A champs Marlboro County in the opening round of the three-day tournament.
Kieran Leviner scored a team-high 17 points to lead the Bulldogs to a 63-52 win. Teammate Nori Adams added 13 points.
L.J. Sindab led Mullins with 18-points.
“We appreciate the invite,” Troy said. “We’ve had some time to get a few things in and now we’re just going to see how we put it together.”
Troy said the team has been working hard early in the season and bring back five experienced players.
“We need some leadership,” he said.
Troy said his outlook on the season is contend for a region title and crack into the playoffs.
Mullins play their second round game at 5:30 pm=will open the season against Conway on Dec. 7.
