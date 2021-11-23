Mullins Auctioneers tip-off season at Turkey Shootout

FLORENCE, S.C. — Third-year head coach Eric Troy said his Mullins Auctioneers basketball team organized their first practices a little more than a week ago but were eager to tip-off the season against solid competition with a invite to Monday’s Turkey Shootout at West Florence High School. Mullins took on defending Class 3A champs Marlboro County in the opening round of the three-day tournament.

Kieran Leviner scored a team-high 17 points to lead the Bulldogs to a 63-52 win. Teammate Nori Adams added 13 points.

L.J. Sindab led Mullins with 18-points.

“We appreciate the invite,” Troy said. “We’ve had some time to get a few things in and now we’re just going to see how we put it together.”

Troy said the team has been working hard early in the season and bring back five experienced players.

“We need some leadership,” he said.

Troy said his outlook on the season is contend for a region title and crack into the playoffs.

Mullins play their second round game at 5:30 pm=will open the season against Conway on Dec. 7.

