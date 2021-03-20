Mullins baseball returns to the diamond against Lake View

MULLINS, S.C. – Mullins Auctioneers baseball coach Chad Palowski and his squad return to the diamond this season after a long hiatus due to COVID-19 putting a quick halt to the 2020 spring run. Mullins (0-2) played a pair of games against the Lake View.

The Wild Gators piled up the runs in three innings for a 16-1 win at Mullins. Lake View’s Thomas Skipper went 2-for-3 with two RBI. Teammate Michael McInnis went 2-for-2 with an RBI.

Lonnie Alston was the leading batter for Mullins going 1-for-2 at the plate and driving in the team’s lone run.

The Auctioneers traveled to Lake View on Friday on a breezy day. Lake View scored 14 of their 15 runs in the opening inning to cruise to victory.

Michael McInnis and Noah Carter each combined for three innings of no-hit baseball on the mound. McInnins struck-out all six batters he faced.

Braxton Dimery went 1-for-1 with an RBI.

Palowski is in his fourth season as coach of the Auctioneers and looks forward to teaching the game and giving his players some on-field experience.

“I think we played all of three games last year and that was in a preseason tournament,” he said. Playing Lake View were the first regular season games for the team.