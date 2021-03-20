Mullins baseball returns to the diamond against Lake View

MULLINS, S.C. – Mullins Auctioneers baseball coach Chad Palowski and his squad return to the diamond this season after a long hiatus due to COVID-19 putting a quick halt to the 2020 spring run. Mullins (0-2) played a pair of games against the Lake View.
The Wild Gators piled up the runs in three innings for a 16-1 win at Mullins. Lake View’s Thomas Skipper went 2-for-3 with two RBI. Teammate Michael McInnis went 2-for-2 with an RBI.
Lonnie Alston was the leading batter for Mullins going 1-for-2 at the plate and driving in the team’s lone run.
The Auctioneers traveled to Lake View on Friday on a breezy day. Lake View scored 14 of their 15 runs in the opening inning to cruise to victory.
Michael McInnis and Noah Carter each combined for three innings of no-hit baseball on the mound. McInnins struck-out all six batters he faced.
Braxton Dimery went 1-for-1 with an RBI.
Palowski is in his fourth season as coach of the Auctioneers and looks forward to teaching the game and giving his players some on-field experience.
“I think we played all of three games last year and that was in a preseason tournament,” he said. Playing Lake View were the first regular season games for the team.
“It’s been tough because we’re such a young team,” Palowski said. “Missing out on last year was a lot of experience our guys needed. We’re working hard to get better everyday but it’s still tough trying to get everybody caught up.
Palowski said the team features multiple freshmen and eighth grade players.
“We’re trying to get them caught up with varsity baseball,” he said. “We’re hoping to develop our catching and pitching and just be able to compete in every game.”
Palowski called his team a great group of guys.
“They’re fun working with and I have a great time with them,” he said. “They’re willing to put the work in everyday.
Mullins Baseball Roster:
Mykell Raysor
Taymore Owens
Caleb Powell
Jamaal Dozier
Matthew Johnson
Kavon Richardson
Nick Morgan
Tavon Williams
JaShaun Stackhouse
Lonnie Alson
Zavion Davis