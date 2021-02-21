Mullins basketball seniors enjoy season reaching playoffs

MULLINS, S.C. – Mullins basketball seniors Quinton Tisdale, Jaden Hayes and Savion Campbell has spent a great deal of time together on the basketball court over the years. The trio have been teammates since middle school and contributed to the program to help coach Eric Troy’s squad clinch another playoff berth. The Auctioneers travel to Legion Collegiate in Rock Hill on Monday night.

“It’s coming along good,” Tisdale said. “We’re playing as a team and coming together.”

The guard is among the team’s top scorers and handles most of the point guard duties.

“I got to do what I got to do to help my team win and that’s step-up and play my role,” Tisdale said. “That includes getting my teammates the ball.”

The group helped the Palmetto Bulldogs middle school team reach the semi-final in the conferment tournament then led the junior varsity program to 23 wins and just four losses in two seasons without losing a region game. They were then called up to join a 21-4 region championship team on varsity that reached the third round in the 2019 playoffs. As juniors, they helped the team make another run to the playoffs and went 6-2 in their senior year.