Mullins downed in season opener against Andrews 28-0

MULLINS, S.C. — Andrews quarterback Eli Durham rushed for a touchdown and threw a TD pass to help the Yellow Jackets cruise past Mullins on the road 28-0.

Durham broke a scoreless first-half with a 10-yard TD run with 1:19 remaining to take a 6-0 halftime lead at Mullins in the Auctioneers season opener.

The Mullins defense managed to force four turnovers in the first half, starting with fumble recovery from L.J. Sindab followed by an interception from Savion Campbell.

Sindab added another interception to start the second quarter while Alim recovered a fumble at the two minute mark.

Andrews added to lead with 10-yard touchdown run to go up 14-0 midway through the third quarter.

The Yellow Jackets recovered the ensuing kick-off on z a muffed return at 17 yard line.

Durham connected on 15-yard TD pass to Rodney Giles for the 21-0 advantage to end the quarter.

Mullins coach John Williams said he expected his team to play hard.

“We’re young,” Williams said. “I just wanted them to play hard and see what happens.”

Williams said it felt good for his team to finally be back on the field.