Mullins girls open season with 67-40 win over Hemingway

MULLINS, S.C. – Mullins Lady Auctioneers senior forward Jen’Leah Nichols scored 18 or her game-high 32 points in the first half to the lead her squad to a 67-40 win over Hemingway Friday night at home.
Lady Auctioneers coach Myron Gerald said he doesn’t have enough words to describe Nichols’ impact on the program.
“I think back to when I got her as a middle school player and even watching her then she was so talented,” he said. “It’s like coaching one of you own kids and it’s going to be tough to let her and let somebody else have her. It’s just a joy to watch her play. It’s just a silent storm.”
The team returns only two seniors this season with forward Nylai Morelos playing a more vocal role. Morelos added 13 points and 11 rebounds in game action.
“Along with her talent is some maturity and that is going to be a big plus,” Gerald said. “I hope she will supply more a vocal presence along with her talent.”
Mullins used an 8-0 run in the final three minutes of the first quarter to jump out to a 15-8 lead. They remained in front at halftime 51-27 thanks to Nichols’ scoring production.
Freshman point guard Janiya Swinton added 13 points for Mullins. Swinton begins her third season on varsity. Gerald added multiple players from last season’s Palmetto Middle School team. Freshman forwards Cealyn Morton and Jasya Gilchrist along with eighth grade guard Kaylin Davis received a majority of the time on the floor.
“I love having young kids,” Gerald said. “I always have. We have a lot to look forward to with young players.”
Gerald said he knew he would be asking something of the players this year.
“I just ask of them that when I look at you and get on you to just see it as coaching and respond to the coaching,” he said. “They’re not the first that have had on this team and they’ve all responded and it’s paid dividends down the road.”
It was a unique situation with a limit capacity crowd but Gerald said he was pleased to get the win.
“It’s not that old live crowd noise,” he said. “I’m pleased with the optimism and the fight our team came out and showed.”
Mullins boys cruise 66-50 hosting Hemingway
In boys action, Mullins coach Eric Troy and his team won their season opener over the Tigers 66-50.
Mullins held a slim 12-11 lead in the first quarter thanks to the high energy play of junior forward Deveon Reed coming off the bench. Reed scored eight points in the game.
The Auctioneers pulled away thanks to a 26-12 second quarter run.
Mullins maintained a 49-35 advantage in the third quarter forcing turnovers on defense and piling up fast-break points.
Sophomore guard Johnell Sindab scored a game-high 22 points for the Auctioneers while senior guard Quinton Tisdale added 11 points and senior forward Savion Campbell added nine points and five rebounds.
Troy and the Auctioneers host Dillon on Tuesday night followed by Conway on Thursday. The coach plans use the one-game-at-a-time approach in regards to his outlook on the season.
“I thought their performance tonight was pretty good and the chemistry is definitely there,” Troy said. “They’re working hard in practice but we still got a long way to go. The effort and hustle was there.”
Troy said the team is hungry to win this season.
Mullins Lady Auctioneers Roster
Janiya Swinton (2)
Jane Gearld (3)
Kaylin Davis (4)
Jasya Gilchrist (5)
Cealyn Morton (10)
Nora Clayborn (11)
Jen’Leah Nichols (12)
Marketta Williamson (14)
Natalie Gagliardi (15)
Nylai Morelos (33)
Mullins Boys Roster:
Johnell Sindab (2)
Quentin Tisdale (3)
Shandon Floyd (4)
Nizail Robinson (5)
Jaden Hayes (10)
Daveon Reed (12)
Lamtrey Swinton (14)
DJ Sanders (20)
Malachi Watson (22)
Savion Campbell (23)
Tyreik Hayes (24)
Alim Legette (32)
Kheauris Cross (33)
Mizion Grooms (11)
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!