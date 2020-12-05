Mullins girls open season with 67-40 win over Hemingway

MULLINS, S.C. – Mullins Lady Auctioneers senior forward Jen’Leah Nichols scored 18 or her game-high 32 points in the first half to the lead her squad to a 67-40 win over Hemingway Friday night at home.

Lady Auctioneers coach Myron Gerald said he doesn’t have enough words to describe Nichols’ impact on the program.

“I think back to when I got her as a middle school player and even watching her then she was so talented,” he said. “It’s like coaching one of you own kids and it’s going to be tough to let her and let somebody else have her. It’s just a joy to watch her play. It’s just a silent storm.”

The team returns only two seniors this season with forward Nylai Morelos playing a more vocal role. Morelos added 13 points and 11 rebounds in game action.

“Along with her talent is some maturity and that is going to be a big plus,” Gerald said. “I hope she will supply more a vocal presence along with her talent.”

Mullins used an 8-0 run in the final three minutes of the first quarter to jump out to a 15-8 lead. They remained in front at halftime 51-27 thanks to Nichols’ scoring production.