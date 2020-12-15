 Skip to main content
Mullins late rally defeats Conway 37-33
Mullins late rally defeats Conway 37-33

CONWAY, S.C. – The Mullins Auctioneers slipped away with a 37-33 win at Conway Thursday in a low-scoring affair.

Mullins managed to score two points as Conway held a 10-2 advantage in the first quarter.

The Tigers held a 21-13 advantage at halftime. That lead extended to 23-13 lead at the 6:13 mark in the third quarter.

Mullins senior guard Quinton Tisdale responded with a scoring barrage to bring to bring life to the Auctioneers offense. Tisdale a game-high 14 points in the second half.

Tisdale highlighted a 12-3 third quarter run with a lay-up on the break to tie the game 25-25. Conway was held to just five points in the quarter.

Tisdale added another clutch bucket midway through the fourth quarter to give Mullins a 29-28 lead. The two teams followed with four lead changes and Conway holding a 33-32 advantage with 2:08 remaining.

The Tigers forced an Auctioneers turnover leading to a clear path to the basket but was unable to convert in transition. Mullins responded with a go-ahead bucket and holding off Conway in the closing seconds before attempting a shot.

Mullins improves to 4-1 on the season and will be out of action until after the New Year holiday.

Born in Atlantic City; raised in Mullins. Graduated from SC State University, home of the mighty Bulldogs. Editor of the Marion Star & Mullins Enterprise. Loves spending free time with his daughter. Huge sports fan.

FLORENCE, S.C. – One of Shawn Armstrong’s first assignments as the new South Florence High School strength and conditioning coordinator might have been the most daunting – and rewarding.

