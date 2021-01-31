Mullins, Marion high school basketball teams return to the court

MULLINS, S.C. – The high school basketball season returns to action at Marion County Schools this week. Marion County School District resumes hybrid scheduling for students returning to in-person classrooms, making way for teams to hold practice.

The Mullins Auctioneers won four of their first five games on the season with a pair of wins over Hemingway, a split with Conway and senior guard Jaden Hayes hitting a three-point shot at the buzzer to defeat Dillon.

Meanwhile the Mullins Lady Auctioneers are 3-0 with senior Jen’Leah Nichols scoring 53 points combined in wins over Hemingway and Dillon.

Mullins will hit the road to face Andrews in region play on Tuesday Feb. 9 and host Latta on Friday Feb. 12.

The Auctioneers host Kingstree on Monday Feb. 15.

Marion Swamp Foxes new coach Andy Bostick and his team hit the court for the first time on the season Friday night against Andrews at 6 p.m.

The Lady Swamp Foxes managed to get in a pair of games against Carolina Forest to start the season. Marion won 59-47 on the road and earned another 56-36 win in Marion.

Marion will hit the road at Kingstree on Feb. 9 and at Latta on Feb. 15.