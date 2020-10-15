Murrell sisters play big role on two different teams

“I’d go out and hit with my dad twice a day to start getting ready for it,” Maggie said. “And obviously, there were also practices every day. It’s been great getting to be able to play this season. Otherwise, I would not have gotten to.”

That was good news for Allie, too, because she noticed her sister’s reaction after Maggie was unsure if there would be a season.

“I loved being teammates with Maggie last year,” said Allie, who recalled their roles on the 2019 Trinity team that was a state runner-up. “We’d support each other during our matches, and it was a lot of fun. When she thought at first she wouldn’t get to play, it was difficult to see her like that, because she had always played tennis. And now, to have her playing tennis again, that’s great for her.”

Of course, this makes for a hectic time for Jeff Murrell, who coached the Titans to their most recent SCISA Class 2A title in 2017.

“We had originally worked it out with (GSSM) that we would play each other this fall, and it would have been interesting if Maggie and Allie would have had the chance to play each other,” said Jeff Murrell, who added that the last time the sisters played in an official match was in the 12s division, and Maggie won.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}