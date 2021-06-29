Myron Frieson resigns as Wilson softball caoch

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Myron Frieson has resigned as Wilson's softball coach after four seasons, per Tiger athletic director Derrick McQueen.

Florence One Schools' human resources website is advertising the opening.

"It's an opening. (Frieson) got a job to do something else, which created the opening," McQueen said. "So, we're looking for a new coach."

Before this past season, under Frieson, the Tigers went 16-23 with past playoff appearances. Wilson's marquee victory in 2021 was over Hartsville.

According to Wilson's website, Frieson's motto is: “You don’t wake up in the morning to be mediocre. Always strive to be greater than you were the previous day.”

Prior to becoming coach of the softball program, Frieson had served as an assistant.

Frieson is a 1994 graduate of Johnson C. Smith University where he obtained a degree in Business Administration. He earned a Master of Education in Educational Leadership from Coastal Carolina University.

