 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Myron Frieson resigns as Wilson softball caoch
0 Comments
Wilson High School

Myron Frieson resigns as Wilson softball caoch

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Myron Frieson has resigned as Wilson's softball coach after four seasons, per Tiger athletic director Derrick McQueen.

Florence One Schools' human resources website is advertising the opening.

"It's an opening. (Frieson) got a job to do something else, which created the opening," McQueen said. "So, we're looking for a new coach."

Before this past season, under Frieson, the Tigers went 16-23 with past playoff appearances. Wilson's marquee victory in 2021 was over Hartsville.

According to Wilson's website, Frieson's motto is: “You don’t wake up in the morning to be mediocre. Always strive to be greater than you were the previous day.”

Prior to becoming coach of the softball program, Frieson had served as an assistant. 

Frieson is a 1994 graduate of Johnson C. Smith University where he obtained a degree in Business Administration. He earned a Master of Education in Educational Leadership from Coastal Carolina University.

School Website Picture Updated.jpg

Frieson

 F1S
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Will Pirates vs. Rockies be the highest scoring game today?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Prep Sports Writer

A nine-time APSE national award winner, Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." Scott has received several SCPA awards, 8 for 1st place since moving to SC in 2010 from his home state of Georgia.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert