NASCAR award winner Worden accepts new job in Michigan

FLORENCE, S.C. — After Dennis Worden was laid off in late October from his job, director of marketing for NASCAR’s Mid-Atlantic Region, he waited for the right opportunity.
Once it presented itself, he was hired as general manager for Michigan-based McKibbin Media Group.
Before Worden’s final job in NASCAR, he worked for Darlington Raceway — where he started in 2011 — as director of public relations, and then senior director of communications. During that time, he was honored as NASCAR’S track public relations representative of the year for 2015.
Worden had also been public relations manager at Michigan International Speedway from 2005 until the time he left for Darlington.
“It was right around Christmas when I got wind of this opportunity,” said Worden, who still lives in Florence but will make his move to Michigan, his home state, in the next two weeks. “I didn’t think anything of it at first. But at the beginning of this year, after they posted the job, I thought it might be a good opportunity for me, so I decided to go ahead and apply. They wanted somebody with ties to the really local roots up there, and the Jackson area is where I’m originally from. So I started entertaining the idea of possibly coming back home.”
Soon, Worden saw the move as one that would make sense.
“It’s such a great opportunity,” Worden said. “I can’t be thankful enough, honestly, to be the GM for this media group and be able to oversee the stations in Jackson. There are other stations they own that are in Hillsdale, and Jackson and Hillsdale are like what Florence County and Darlington County are here, right next to each other.”
Worden said the reaction has been extremely positive.
“I’m really happy to get back home, get back to family, I’ve got a lot of family and friends who still live up there,” said Worden. “I feel this is the right path for me.”
While moving forward, Worden did take another moment to look back.
“I love South Carolina, I loved living in the Florence-Darlington area,” Worden said. “I loved working at the race track, I had a really great 15 1/2-year career in NASCAR. I’ve enjoyed it all. Now, I’m just really excited for what the future holds.”