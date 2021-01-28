NASCAR award winner Worden accepts new job in Michigan

Before Worden’s final job in NASCAR, he worked for Darlington Raceway — where he started in 2011 — as director of public relations, and then senior director of communications. During that time, he was honored as NASCAR’S track public relations representative of the year for 2015.

“It was right around Christmas when I got wind of this opportunity,” said Worden, who still lives in Florence but will make his move to Michigan, his home state, in the next two weeks. “I didn’t think anything of it at first. But at the beginning of this year, after they posted the job, I thought it might be a good opportunity for me, so I decided to go ahead and apply. They wanted somebody with ties to the really local roots up there, and the Jackson area is where I’m originally from. So I started entertaining the idea of possibly coming back home.”